Ambode To EFCC: Stop Linking Me With Frozen Lagos Accounts

The immediate past governor of Lagos State, Mr Akinwunmi Ambode, has cleared the air over a statement attributed to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) alleging that it had frozen certain accounts linked to him.

The former governor, in a statement released on his behalf, yesterday, by his media aide, Habib Aruna, said no account of his contained N9.9bn let alone being frozen by the EFCC.

He said in the spirit of Sallah and having served Lagos State well with utmost dedication and integrity, his record is very clear and his mind joyful for the opportunity to have served the state diligently.

“Those accounts were opened in the course of normal operations by the Lagos State government for its administrative purposes and not for the former governor’s personal transactions, as was being wrongly insinuated, and have been operated to ensure smooth operations of government’s activities by previous and present administrations.

“The former governor was not and will never be involved in any unauthorised use of government property and resources.

“We strongly believe that after four demanding years as chief executive of Lagos State, Mr Ambode is entitled to some deserved rest with his family and loved ones without the unwarranted attacks on his well-earned reputation.”

“The former governor, therefore, re-assures Nigerians that he remains committed to the ideals of President Muhammadu Buhari and the founding fathers of the party for the attainment of next level for Nigeria.

“Former Governor Ambode also extends warm Sallah greetings to President Buhari and his deputy, Prof Yemi Osinbajo; National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the entire leadership of APC as well as every Lagosian, praying that the lessons of Sallah will serve as catalyst for the much-needed bond and spirit of brotherliness among all and sundry in our great country.