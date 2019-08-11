NEWS
2 Injured In Fresh Invasion Of UI Female Hostel By Armed Robbers
Barely a month after the Obafemi Awolowo female hostel in University of Ibadan was invaded, robbers again invaded Abdulsalam Abubakar Hall of the university in the early hours of Sunday and injured two students.
Robbers had attacked Obafemi Awolowo hall on July 11, 2019 and injured female students.
Our correspondent gathered that the robbers who attacked only the female wing of the Hall reportedly tied security man on duty to have their way.
Two male students who tried to obstruct their sinister mission received machete cuts and have been treated at the University Health centre.
The thieves made away with phones and other valuables.
Speaking on the incident, Chairman Council Committee on Security, Professor Ademola Aremu stated that the university is reviewing the security design.
Aremu who visited the hall in company of the Vice Chancellor Professor Idowu Olayinka stated that the police are working hard to track the invaders.
According to him, the invaders have shown pattern in their operation by attacking female students and invading during holidays when halls are sparsely populated.
