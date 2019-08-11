Oyo Moves To Access N2.7bn UBEC’s Education Grant

Oyo State Government at the weekend said efforts were being made to access the sum of N2,724,516,373.70 outstanding funds from Universal Basic Education Board, UBEC to enhance the present administration’s effort at delivering better educational qualities in the state.

Speaking during an advocacy visit by a team from Universal Basic Education Board, the chairman, Oyo State Universal Basic Education Board, Oyo (SUBEB), Dr. Nureni Adeniran said the state would leave no stone unturned to ensure every grant for the development of education in the state was accessed.

“Government will ensure that Oyo State Universal Basic Education Board benefits from every unassessed fund at UBEC”.

He said if accessed, the funds would be channelled into the development of education in the state, thereby encouraging enrolment in public schools across the state.

Adeniran said the board would also involve education stakeholders in addressing the menace of out-of-school children in the state.

Lamenting the increasing number of such children, Adeniran promised that the state government through the board would involve all stakeholders, such as traditional rulers, parents and educationists to ensure an aggressive enrolment of these children in public schools.

The chairman promised that 2018 UBEC/SUBEB Projects would not be sited based on political considerations, rather on needs of each school.

While appealing to UBEC to support the state government in order to replicate the Model Schools, he said, “Oyo State government will stick to replicating Model schools in the state. This in turn will promote education in the state, we believe”.

Oyo State government has an un-accessed matching grant of N2,087,929,865.42 between 2005-2018, while the Special Needs Education grant, of N83, 128,293.98 budgeted within 2005-2019 is also pending.