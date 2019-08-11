NEWS
Xenophobia: PMB, S’ African President Ramaphosa For Talks In October
President Muhammadu Buhari and South African President, Cyril Ramaphosa, will meet in October to discuss issues relating to wellbeing of citizens and ways to further strengthen trade relations between the two largest African economies.
In a telephone conversation with the South African leader at his country home in Daura, Katsina State, President Buhari, according to a statement by his media aide, Garba Shehu, accepted an invitation to visit the country to further “consider recurrent issues concerning wellbeing of the Nigerian community in South Africa, and need to promote trade and investment.’’
In an earlier letter of invitation, the South African President said:
“Your visit will provide excellent opportunity for our sister countries to further consolidate and advance our strategic partnership and cooperation on matters of peace, security and socio-economic development in our continent.
“We will discuss issues of mutual interest and concern in global governance.’’
President Ramaphosa said the meeting would provide an opportunity to inaugurate a Bi-national commission for both countries to “effect the strategic decisions taken in 2016 to elevate it to the level of heads of state.’’
