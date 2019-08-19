Insecurity: CAN Applauds NSCDC, Calls For Collaboration Among Security Agencies

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Ondo State Chapter, has commended the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) for its doggedness and professional conducts of its personnel.

Rev. Ayo Oladapo, CAN state’s Chairman, made the commendation on Monday in Akure while leading the state executive of the association on a courtesy visit to NSCDC state command.

He explained that the operations of the corps had helped to curtail crimes and criminality in the state.

Oladapo said that the creditable performance of the NSCDC prompted CAN to express its solidarity and support to the corps.

He expressed the hope that CAN’s support would encourage the corps to redouble its effort in the face of various security challenges in the country.

“The issue of security challenges in the country, especially kidnapping, banditry, herders/farmers clashes among others, had claimed lives of many innocent Nigerians.

“It is high time the security of the nation is taken seriously in order to prevent complete breakdown of law and order and avert some looming crisis capable of upturning the fortunes of this country.

“Political and economic development is only possible when the citizens and visitors alike feel a sense of safety as against that of fear, uncertainty and unnecessary apprehension.

“The nation can only thrive in an atmosphere of peace and security devoid of crisis and acrimony,” he said.

The CAN chairman, therefore, called on the state commandant to ensure greater synergy and collaboration with other sister agencies in ensuring that the nation and, most especially, Ondo State was rid of crime.

Mrs Christiana Abiakam-Omanu, NSCDC state commandant, who commended the association for recognising the contribution of the service in providing security within the state.

She pointed out that ceaseless prayers were needed for the entire security architecture of the nation.

According to her, although the country is experiencing some skirmishes in the security sector at the moment, various security agencies are working round the clock to nip the challenges in the bud.

“The Federal Government, and particularly Ondo State NSCDC, is not resting on its oars in ensuring that the environment is safe for all to live and thrive as a people, regardless of religion or ethnic affiliation.

“The issue of security is very sacrosanct and cannot be handled with kids gloves, all well Nigerians must join hands with security apparatus to wipe out crime in our societies,” she said.

The state Commandant enjoined CAN leaders to support the NSCDC through credible supply of timely information that would enhance the protection of lives and property of indigenes and the nation at large.

She also appealed to the CAN to help in using their platform to preach peace and sensitise the people of the state on security consciousness and religious tolerance.

According to her, NSCDC and other sister agencies hold the confidentiality of informants very seriously and they stand protected any day and anytime.(NAN)