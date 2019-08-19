BUSINESS
NAFEX Pumps $1.6bn Into Forex Market
Despite trading holding for only three days last week due to the two days’ Sallah break, the Nigeria Autonomous Foreign Exchange (NAFEX) also known as the Investors and Exporters Window (I&EW) pumped $1.6 billion into the foreign exchange market.
At the window, the value of the naira continued to fluctuate as it rose to N363.44/$ the preceding week, but appreciated to N363.22/$ at the start of trading on Wednesday with a total turnover of $299.31 million. On Thursday, it depreciated by 24 kobo to settle at N363.46/$ with a turnover of $825.74 million and appreciated to N363.42 at the end of trading on Friday with a turnover of $477.04 million.
Data available at the Central Bank Of Nigeria (CBN) segment of the interbank market showed that at the primary market, the naira remained stable against the dollar to firm at N306.9/$ but depreciated against the pounds to trade at N373.06/£ at the end of trading on Friday from N370.21/£ which it was before the Sallah break.
Against the euro, the local currency appreciated to N339.79/€ from N343.69/€. However, the apex bank has continued to maintain its intervention into the foreign exchange market in order to sustain the strength of the naira.
Live figures obtained from the Bureau De Change segment of the market via the Association of Bureau De Change Operators (ABCON) showed that the naira has also continued to remain stable to firm at N358.2/$, N463//£, N402/€.
