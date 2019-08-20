NEWS
Obaseki’s Civil Service Reforms Excite Organised Labour In Edo
…as Labour House nears completion
The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) in Edo State has said reforms being implemented by the Governor Godwin Obaseki-led administration to transform the state’s civil service are responsible for the industrial harmony enjoyed in the state and have endeared the governor more to workers.
Edo State Chairman of the NLC, Comrade Sonny Osayande, said this in a chat in Benin City, Edo State.
He said the governor has done creditably well for the organised labour in the state, noting that the gigantic edifice being developed for the Trade Union Congress (TUC) and NLC by the state government on Ikpoba Slope, Benin City, is a demonstration of the commitment of the governor to the cause of the organised labour in the state.
Osayande said the governor has assured the labour unions of his commitment to complete the construction of the edifice before the end of the year, adding, “The construction of the building which the governor started after assuming office is going on fine. It is now at roofing level.”
On the John Odigie-Oyegun Institute of Public Administration, which is 95 per cent complete, Osayande said “It is not out of place that the Training Institute is named after the first civilian governor of the state.”
He noted that members of the organised labour are excited that the construction of the Institute as promised by the governor will change the work culture in the state’s civil service and enable civil servants acquire more skills in the deployment of ICT for their work.
On pension reforms, the NLC chairman said after the governor convinced members of the organised labour to embrace the new contributory pension scheme managed by Pension Fund Administrators (PFAs), he has remained committed in remitting the state government’s contribution to the PFAs.
He added, “We thought the governor would not be sincere on his part, like other state governors who deduct contributions from the civil servants without remitting the state government’s contribution to the Fund.
“In other states, governors short-change workers unlike in Edo State where Governor Obaseki remits the 10 per cent government contribution regularly. The minute he does that, we get text messages notifying us of the state government’s contribution which will benefit civil servants in the future.”
MOST READ
‘PMB’s New Cabinet, A Crack Team That Won’t Disappoint’
Guild of Investigative Journalists Scores Gov Bello High
Stop Patronising Fake Recruitment Websites, NIS Not Recruiting
EFCC Denies Raiding Ex-Gov. Ambode’s Residence
Kogi To Upgrade 132 Traditional Stools, Inaugurates 23 Man Planning C’mttee
Obaseki’s Civil Service Reforms Excite Organised Labour In Edo
Fayemi Appoints Olanipekun As EKSU Substantive Vice Chancellor
MOST POPULAR
- COVER STORIES17 hours ago
Oyo-Ita Refutes Resignation Report
- NEWS16 hours ago
Kaduna Approves More Appointments, Redeploys Perm Secs
- FEATURES16 hours ago
Inside Osun APC’s Marriage Of Inconvenience With SDP
- COVER STORIES16 hours ago
Don’t Let Nigerians Down, PMB Tells Ministers-designate
- FEATURED16 hours ago
Frontal Action Against Open Defecation
- BUSINESS16 hours ago
Total Liabilities Of Insurance Firm Companies Rise To N1.084trn
- BUSINESS16 hours ago
Maritime Security: C4i Centre Begins Operation
- COVER STORIES16 hours ago
FIRS Boss, Fowler, Not Under Investigation – Presidency