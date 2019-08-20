UNESCO Partners NWRI, Others On Management Of Natural Resources

The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), in collaboration with the National Water Resources Institute (NWRI), Kaduna, Regional Centre for Integrated River Basin Management (RC-IRBM), among other organisations, has called for an innovative approach in the peaceful management of natural resources of the Lake Chad Basin.

Speaking yesterday in Abuja, during a two-day capacity building workshop on “Water Diplomacy and Peaceful Management of Natural Resources of the Lake Chad Basin” organised for stakeholders, UNESCO’s Regional Advisor for Natural Sciences, Mr Simone Grego, said that the issue of saving the Lake Chad Basin was one of the issues presented by President Buhari to the erstwhile DG of UNESCO during her visit to Nigeria in 2016, which led to the hosting of International Conference on Lake Chad in 2018.

He said: “The objective of this workshop is to strengthen the capacity of participants on peaceful and sustainable management of natural resources of the Lake Chad natural resources through innovative approach. The International Conference on Lake Chad hosted in 2018 increased awareness on the precarious situation in the Chad Basin.

“Ever since then, various activities have been carried out to safeguard and sustainably manage the hydrological, biological and cultural resources of the Lake Chad Basin to reduce poverty and promote peace in the region, which is in line with 2030 agenda for sustainable development. However, the successful actualization of the dreams of Lake Chad Basin depends primarily on all of us as core implementers of projects to make the environment sustainable.”

Also speaking, the Executive Director of NWRI, Kaduna, Prof Emmanuel Adanu, said that the effective and efficient management of water resources using the Potential Conflict to Cooperation Potential (PCCP) approach “is essential for sustaining human well-being, livelihood and a healthy environment in the Lake Chad Basin.”

“Kofi Annan once expressed fear that water would be the cause of 3rd World War in the near future. The expression has never been underrated by global stakeholders, but has gingered global efforts to avert it; through robust initiatives and application of relevant diplomatic tools to ensure a peaceful world. Hence, this workshop was organised to build the capacity of decision/policy makers, water managers and programme officers as part of efforts to achieve a peaceful lake,” he said.