Bayelsa Political Elders, Others Hail PMB Over Sylva, Akpabio’s Portfolios

Bayelsa Political Elders as well as the umbrella body of the Ijaw youths in the Niger Delta, otherwise known as Ijaw Youth Council (IYC) have commended President Muhammadu Buhari over the ministerial portfolios allotted to the indigenes of the region including three former governors, Chief Timipre Sylva, Chief Rotimi Amaechi and Godswill Akpabio.

While the Bayelsa Political Elders made up of the state chairman of the APC, Jothan Amos, the former Minister of State for Agriculture, Senator Heineken Lokpobiri and a one-time Chairman of the Conference of Nigerian Political Parties (CNPP), Sunday Frank-Okputu, described the appointments and portfolios allocated to them as such that will take the country to the next level and silence dissenting voices in the region.

The Ijaw Youths Council (IYC) through its Secretary General, Alfred Kemepadei, said the appointment of Sylva will ensure that most of the agitations and misunderstandings between host communities and Oil multinationals are resolved and grassroots development accelerated.

The state chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Hon Jothan Amos, described the appointment of Sylva as Minister of State for Petroleum as ‘a true succour to the people of the Niger Delta’.

Jothan Amos said though Sylva is known for his near perfection in the area of human capital development, ‘the appointment represents a round peg in a round hole.’

Lokpobiri in his congratulatory message to the ministers, said the newly constituted cabinet is commendable and ‘will truly take the country to the next level.’

Hon. Sunday Frank-Okputu, former State Chairman of the CNPP, commended the president for the composition of his new cabinet.

According to Frank-Okputu, ‘Chief Timipre Sylva is a prestigious son of Bayelsa and a true Ijaw son. Looking at the peculiar situation in the region, Chief Sylva understands all the issues and the sufferings by the people of the region.

‘I want to thank President Buhari because there may have been more qualified people but his decision to make our son, Chief Sylva to handle the Petroleum ministry is a welcome development that will resolve various age-long issues between oil multinationals and the people of the region.’