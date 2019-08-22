NEWS
Ekiti APC Felicitates With Otunba Niyi Adebayo
Ekiri State chapter of All Progressives Congress, (APC) has joined others to congratulate the former governor of Ekiti state, Otunba Niyi Adebayo on his inauguration as minister.
The chairman of the party Barrister Paul Omotoso, in a statement in Ado Ekiti on Thursday described Adebayo as a round peg in a round hole in the ministry that was allocated to him.
It would be recalled that the former governor of the state was assigned the portfolio of Trade, Industry and Investment after his inauguration by President Muhammadu Buhari in Abuja on Wednesday.
APC in the statement signed by its Director of Media and Publicity , Elder Sam Oluwalana said Otunba said going by his antecedents as a former Governor, his wealth of experience and his being a loyal and committed party man, the Iyin Ekiti -born politician will not let the people down.
“It is our hope that Ekiti state and the country at large will benefit from the wealth of experience of Otunba Adebayo. The least expected from him is performance and nothing less.”
