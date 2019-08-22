NEWS
FG Urged To Address Youth Unemployment
The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) Youth Committee, has called on the federal government to pay more attention to the youth unemployment in the country.
The call was made during a rally held by Youth Wing of the Nigerian Labour Congress, Actionaid Nigeria through its Youth Organizing and Leadership (YOL) to mark this year’s International Youth Day (IYD) in Abuja
Speaking at the rally, Comrade Victor Ekpo, the president of the NLC youth Committee stated that, ‘inclusion of young people in employment, political, social and other spheres of life is a recipe for sustainable peace and national development.
He added that the commemoration of the International Youth Day was an opportunity to draw attention on the need to make employment accessible and inclusive for young people.
Also speaking, Programme Officer, Governance, ActionAid Nigeria, Blessing Ifemenam, noted that the organisation was working to close poverty gaps, promote rights and hold tiers of government accountable.
She said with its youth organising and leadership project, six states had been selected to mobilise young persons to influence public opinion and government actions on gender- responsive public finance.
Ifemenam said with the passage of the Not Too Young To Run Bill, hope had been rekindled for young persons to take part in governance and development.
MOST READ
Obaseki Tasks Stakeholders On Shared Commitment To Sustainable Palm Oil Production
FG Urged To Address Youth Unemployment
MRA Hails NIPC Over Compliance With FOI Obligations
Ibadan Monarchs May Lose Crown As Makinde Resolves To Discontinue With Prosecution
Ministerial Appointment: ‘Why Am Absolutely Loyal To Buhari’ – Sylva
Ekiti APC Felicitates With Otunba Niyi Adebayo
NPA Board Moves To Reposition Eastern Ports
MOST POPULAR
- COVER STORIES22 hours ago
Govs Meet Over NFIU Guidelines, SDGs, Others
- COVER STORIES21 hours ago
High Expectations As Ministers Assume Office, Unveil Agenda
- CRIME20 hours ago
Troops Thwart Terrorists Plan, Clear Maiduguri-Kondugu-Bama Road
- POLITICS21 hours ago
PDP Clears 34 Aspirants For Bayelsa, Kogi Gov’ship Polls
- SPONSORED23 hours ago
PTAD Commences Fifth Phase Of Parastatals Pensioner Verification Exercise
- BUSINESS17 hours ago
Refinery: Dangote’s High Tech Excites Engineers
- NEWS21 hours ago
2019: PMB Gave False Information To INEC – Atiku
- COVER STORIES22 hours ago
FG To Inject N600bn Into Power Sector – TCN