FG Urged To Address Youth Unemployment

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) Youth Committee, has called on the federal government to pay more attention to the youth unemployment in the country.

The call was made during a rally held by Youth Wing of the Nigerian Labour Congress, Actionaid Nigeria through its Youth Organizing and Leadership (YOL) to mark this year’s International Youth Day (IYD) in Abuja

Speaking at the rally, Comrade Victor Ekpo, the president of the NLC youth Committee stated that, ‘inclusion of young people in employment, political, social and other spheres of life is a recipe for sustainable peace and national development.

He added that the commemoration of the International Youth Day was an opportunity to draw attention on the need to make employment accessible and inclusive for young people.

Also speaking, Programme Officer, Governance, ActionAid Nigeria, Blessing Ifemenam, noted that the organisation was working to close poverty gaps, promote rights and hold tiers of government accountable.

She said with its youth organising and leadership project, six states had been selected to mobilise young persons to influence public opinion and government actions on gender- responsive public finance.

Ifemenam said with the passage of the Not Too Young To Run Bill, hope had been rekindled for young persons to take part in governance and development.