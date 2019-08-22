Flood: Residents Of Dutse Alhaji Seeks FG’s Intervention

Residents of Dutse Alhaji community in Bwari area council have called on the federal government to come to their rescue as flood took over many part of the community breaking down bridges that connected the area with the rest of the world.

A resident of the community, Mr. Faramade Babatunde, told LEADERSHIP that the incident has gone beyond what the community can handle and therefore pleads with the federal government come to their aid and fix the bridge.

Also speaking, another resident of the area, Mr. Hamsat Zakari, noted that the collapsed bridge is the only link between the community and other neighbouring community, adding that the incident has affected economic life of over 45,000 residents of the community.

Zakari, who is also the secretary to the community, however commend the swift responds of the area council chairman, even as he called on the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) and the federal government to intervene, since the matter is beyond what the area council could handle.

Responding the chairman of Bwari area council, Mr. John Gabaya, described the situation as an ecological disaster that demands urgent attention, adding that four other bridges in the area council were also damaged by the flood.

Gabaya noted that following the incident, children in the area can no longer go to school; while residents can no longer go out to work or perform their routine jobs, which most of them depends on to feed their families.

He therefore called on the FCT administration and the federal government to alleviate the suffering of the people, as a matter of urgency, by providing a workable access road.

The council chairman also advised residents of the area council not to abuse the efforts of government by dumping refuge on gutters, which he noted would subsequently, block the water ways and cause flooding in the area.