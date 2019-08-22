FOOTBALL
Former Ghana, MLS Forward Agogo Dies At 40
Former Ghana international Junior Agogo has died at the age of 4, the Ghana FA have announced.
The ex-forward suffered a stroke in 2015, three years after his retirement and was hospitalised. It emerged earlier this year he had continued to struggle with the effects.
“The Ghana Football Association is saddened by news of the sudden demise of ex-Ghana star Junior Agogo,” statement from the Ghana FA read.
“On behalf of the Ghanaian football fraternity, we extend our sincere condolences to the family of our Black Star, Junior Agogo. May his soul Rest In Peace.”
Agogo, capped 27 times by Ghana, spent the majority of his career in England, though he also played for Major League Soccer sides Chicago Fire, Colorado Rapids and San Jose Earthquakes from 2000 to 2001.
He started his career with Sheffield Wednesday in 1997, but was loaned out to Oldham, Chester, Chesterfield and Lincoln before moving to Chicago.
In 2002, he returned to England with Queens Park Rangers before moving onto Barnet and then Bristol Rovers, where he enjoyed the most fruitful period of his club career, scoring 41 goals in 126 games.
That earned him a move to Nottingham Forest in 2006, where he scored 20 times in a two-year spell before moving to Egypt to sign for Zamalek SC.
Following a spell with Cypriot side Apollon Limassol, he joined Scottish side Hiberian, where he retired in 2012.
Agogo was part of the Ghana side which finished third at the 2008 Africa Cup of Nations.
MOST READ
Obaseki Tasks Stakeholders On Shared Commitment To Sustainable Palm Oil Production
FG Urged To Address Youth Unemployment
MRA Hails NIPC Over Compliance With FOI Obligations
Ibadan Monarchs May Lose Crown As Makinde Resolves To Discontinue With Prosecution
Ministerial Appointment: ‘Why Am Absolutely Loyal To Buhari’ – Sylva
Ekiti APC Felicitates With Otunba Niyi Adebayo
NPA Board Moves To Reposition Eastern Ports
MOST POPULAR
- COVER STORIES22 hours ago
Govs Meet Over NFIU Guidelines, SDGs, Others
- COVER STORIES22 hours ago
High Expectations As Ministers Assume Office, Unveil Agenda
- CRIME20 hours ago
Troops Thwart Terrorists Plan, Clear Maiduguri-Kondugu-Bama Road
- POLITICS21 hours ago
PDP Clears 34 Aspirants For Bayelsa, Kogi Gov’ship Polls
- SPONSORED24 hours ago
PTAD Commences Fifth Phase Of Parastatals Pensioner Verification Exercise
- BUSINESS18 hours ago
Refinery: Dangote’s High Tech Excites Engineers
- NEWS22 hours ago
2019: PMB Gave False Information To INEC – Atiku
- EDITORIAL22 hours ago
Ethnic Nationalism And Nigerian Unity