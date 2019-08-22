Former Ghana, MLS Forward Agogo Dies At 40

Former Ghana international Junior Agogo has died at the age of 4, the Ghana FA have announced.

The ex-forward suffered a stroke in 2015, three years after his retirement and was hospitalised. It emerged earlier this year he had continued to struggle with the effects.

“The Ghana Football Association is saddened by news of the sudden demise of ex-Ghana star Junior Agogo,” statement from the Ghana FA read.

“On behalf of the Ghanaian football fraternity, we extend our sincere condolences to the family of our Black Star, Junior Agogo. May his soul Rest In Peace.”

Agogo, capped 27 times by Ghana, spent the majority of his career in England, though he also played for Major League Soccer sides Chicago Fire, Colorado Rapids and San Jose Earthquakes from 2000 to 2001.

He started his career with Sheffield Wednesday in 1997, but was loaned out to Oldham, Chester, Chesterfield and Lincoln before moving to Chicago.

In 2002, he returned to England with Queens Park Rangers before moving onto Barnet and then Bristol Rovers, where he enjoyed the most fruitful period of his club career, scoring 41 goals in 126 games.

That earned him a move to Nottingham Forest in 2006, where he scored 20 times in a two-year spell before moving to Egypt to sign for Zamalek SC.

Following a spell with Cypriot side Apollon Limassol, he joined Scottish side Hiberian, where he retired in 2012.

Agogo was part of the Ghana side which finished third at the 2008 Africa Cup of Nations.