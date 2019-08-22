Troops Thwart Terrorists Plan, Clear Maiduguri-Kondugu-Bama Road

Troops of operation Lafiya Dole deployed in the ongoing Operation “Halaka Dodo” has thwarted a diversionary ploy by terrorists to frustrate smooth movement of troops, logistics and other road users along Maiduguri-Konduga-Bama Main Supply Route (MSR) in Borno State.

The terrorists had created a big hole in the middle of the road with the intention of planting an Improvised Explosive Device (IED).

A statement by the deputy director, Army Public Relations, 7 Division, Col Ado Isa said the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 7 Division Nigerian Army, Major General Abdulmalik Bulama Biu along with the Commander 21 Special Armoured Brigade were at the scene for on the spot assessment of the road.

He said the affected area of the road was immediately scanned and cleared by the team of Engineers Ordnance Detachment to allow for safe movement of troops and other road users.

General Bulama stated that the conduct of intensive mobile patrols and ambushes in the general area has rendered the terrorists incapable of operating freely and hence has to resort to other means including burying of IEDs.

He therefore charged the troops to remain more determined and committed in the operation in order to deny them freedom of action.

The statement added that in similar vein, Super Camp Konduga mobilized its engineers and locals within the area to help to mend the affected parts of the road in order to ease free and safe movement of troops, logistics and other commuters.

He therefore called on the public to cooperate with the Nigerian Army and other security agencies in observing and reporting suspicious activities within their respective areas and provide credible information to aid its operation in order to combat the menace of terrorism and other insecurity.