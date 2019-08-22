CRIME
Troops Thwart Terrorists Plan, Clear Maiduguri-Kondugu-Bama Road
Troops of operation Lafiya Dole deployed in the ongoing Operation “Halaka Dodo” has thwarted a diversionary ploy by terrorists to frustrate smooth movement of troops, logistics and other road users along Maiduguri-Konduga-Bama Main Supply Route (MSR) in Borno State.
The terrorists had created a big hole in the middle of the road with the intention of planting an Improvised Explosive Device (IED).
A statement by the deputy director, Army Public Relations, 7 Division, Col Ado Isa said the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 7 Division Nigerian Army, Major General Abdulmalik Bulama Biu along with the Commander 21 Special Armoured Brigade were at the scene for on the spot assessment of the road.
He said the affected area of the road was immediately scanned and cleared by the team of Engineers Ordnance Detachment to allow for safe movement of troops and other road users.
General Bulama stated that the conduct of intensive mobile patrols and ambushes in the general area has rendered the terrorists incapable of operating freely and hence has to resort to other means including burying of IEDs.
He therefore charged the troops to remain more determined and committed in the operation in order to deny them freedom of action.
The statement added that in similar vein, Super Camp Konduga mobilized its engineers and locals within the area to help to mend the affected parts of the road in order to ease free and safe movement of troops, logistics and other commuters.
He therefore called on the public to cooperate with the Nigerian Army and other security agencies in observing and reporting suspicious activities within their respective areas and provide credible information to aid its operation in order to combat the menace of terrorism and other insecurity.
MOST READ
Obaseki Tasks Stakeholders On Shared Commitment To Sustainable Palm Oil Production
FG Urged To Address Youth Unemployment
MRA Hails NIPC Over Compliance With FOI Obligations
Ibadan Monarchs May Lose Crown As Makinde Resolves To Discontinue With Prosecution
Ministerial Appointment: ‘Why Am Absolutely Loyal To Buhari’ – Sylva
Ekiti APC Felicitates With Otunba Niyi Adebayo
NPA Board Moves To Reposition Eastern Ports
MOST POPULAR
- COVER STORIES22 hours ago
Govs Meet Over NFIU Guidelines, SDGs, Others
- COVER STORIES22 hours ago
High Expectations As Ministers Assume Office, Unveil Agenda
- POLITICS21 hours ago
PDP Clears 34 Aspirants For Bayelsa, Kogi Gov’ship Polls
- BUSINESS18 hours ago
Refinery: Dangote’s High Tech Excites Engineers
- SPONSORED24 hours ago
PTAD Commences Fifth Phase Of Parastatals Pensioner Verification Exercise
- NEWS21 hours ago
2019: PMB Gave False Information To INEC – Atiku
- EDITORIAL21 hours ago
Ethnic Nationalism And Nigerian Unity
- COVER STORIES22 hours ago
FG To Inject N600bn Into Power Sector – TCN