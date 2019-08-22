LAW
Uber Driver Faces N12m Theft Charge
An Uber driver, Richmond Temple, who was allegedly in possession of N12 million worth of church equipment, on Thursday appeared before an Igbosere Magistrates’ Court in Lagos State.
Temple, 33, is standing trial on a four-count charge bordering on conspiracy, breaking in, illegal entry and stealing.
He, however, pleaded not guilty.
The Prosecutor, Sgt. Friday Mameh, told the court that the defendant and others still at large, committed the offences on Aug. 9, at 3.00a.m. at The Redeemed Evangelical Mission (TREM) Restoration Parish, Chevron Drive in Eti-Osa LGA, Lagos State.
“The defendant and others at large broke in and entered TREM and stole three amplifiers, three electronic keyboards, one laptop computer and one CD printer, all valued at N5 million.
“At about 4.00a.m on the same day at Ikate Roundabout in Eti Osa LGA, the defendant was found in possession of suspected stolen items in his car, including two Samsung Plasma television sets, one Wharefedric Pro MP 2800, one Yamaha keyboard, two Peak monitors, MOSFET 2000 professional power amplifier, one saxophone and two bass guitars, all valued at N7 million,” Mameh said.
According to the prosecutor, the defendant could not give a satisfactory account of the items.
Mameh said that the offences contravened Sections 287, 311 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.
Magistrate B. I. Bakare granted him bail in the sum of N50,000 with two sureties in like sum.
He ordered that the sureties should be gainfully employed and should show evidence of tax payment to the Lagos State Government.
The magistrate adjourned the case until Sept. 19 for mention. (NAN)
MOST READ
Obaseki Tasks Stakeholders On Shared Commitment To Sustainable Palm Oil Production
FG Urged To Address Youth Unemployment
MRA Hails NIPC Over Compliance With FOI Obligations
Ibadan Monarchs May Lose Crown As Makinde Resolves To Discontinue With Prosecution
Ministerial Appointment: ‘Why Am Absolutely Loyal To Buhari’ – Sylva
Ekiti APC Felicitates With Otunba Niyi Adebayo
NPA Board Moves To Reposition Eastern Ports
MOST POPULAR
- COVER STORIES22 hours ago
Govs Meet Over NFIU Guidelines, SDGs, Others
- COVER STORIES22 hours ago
High Expectations As Ministers Assume Office, Unveil Agenda
- CRIME20 hours ago
Troops Thwart Terrorists Plan, Clear Maiduguri-Kondugu-Bama Road
- POLITICS21 hours ago
PDP Clears 34 Aspirants For Bayelsa, Kogi Gov’ship Polls
- SPONSORED24 hours ago
PTAD Commences Fifth Phase Of Parastatals Pensioner Verification Exercise
- BUSINESS17 hours ago
Refinery: Dangote’s High Tech Excites Engineers
- NEWS21 hours ago
2019: PMB Gave False Information To INEC – Atiku
- EDITORIAL21 hours ago
Ethnic Nationalism And Nigerian Unity