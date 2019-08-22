Uber Driver Faces N12m Theft Charge

An Uber driver, Richmond Temple, who was allegedly in possession of N12 million worth of church equipment, on Thursday appeared before an Igbosere Magistrates’ Court in Lagos State.

Temple, 33, is standing trial on a four-count charge bordering on conspiracy, breaking in, illegal entry and stealing.

He, however, pleaded not guilty.

The Prosecutor, Sgt. Friday Mameh, told the court that the defendant and others still at large, committed the offences on Aug. 9, at 3.00a.m. at The Redeemed Evangelical Mission (TREM) Restoration Parish, Chevron Drive in Eti-Osa LGA, Lagos State.

“The defendant and others at large broke in and entered TREM and stole three amplifiers, three electronic keyboards, one laptop computer and one CD printer, all valued at N5 million.

“At about 4.00a.m on the same day at Ikate Roundabout in Eti Osa LGA, the defendant was found in possession of suspected stolen items in his car, including two Samsung Plasma television sets, one Wharefedric Pro MP 2800, one Yamaha keyboard, two Peak monitors, MOSFET 2000 professional power amplifier, one saxophone and two bass guitars, all valued at N7 million,” Mameh said.

According to the prosecutor, the defendant could not give a satisfactory account of the items.

Mameh said that the offences contravened Sections 287, 311 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

Magistrate B. I. Bakare granted him bail in the sum of N50,000 with two sureties in like sum.

He ordered that the sureties should be gainfully employed and should show evidence of tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

The magistrate adjourned the case until Sept. 19 for mention. (NAN)