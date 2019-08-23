POLITICS
Governorship Screening: Yahya Bello Expresses Optimism Of Picking APC Ticket
In spite of stiff opposition, Gov. Yahaya Bello of Kogi on Thursday expressed the optimism of emerging the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the coming Nov. 16 governordhip elections in the state.
Bello who spoke in Lokoja shortly after being screened by the Screening Committee of the party said that he would win the governorship primary election slated for Aug. 29 comvincingly.
He told newsmen that he had worked tirelessly to make the party attractive, hence the large number of aspirants seeking to contest the governoship election on its platform.
Bello expressed satisfaction with the screening process, saying that it was peaceful and devoid of rancour.
He urged party supporters to remain steadfast and law-abiding at all times, saying that the committee should be allowed to do its work under a peaceful atmosphere.
Bello enjoined other aspirants to eschew bitterness, adding that they should be ready to abide by the outcome of the primary and work for the success of the party at the polls.
“The APC is a home and the home is very conducive and that is why everyone is jostling to belong here.
”I call on all the aspirants to support me in my effort to turn around the fortunes of the state,” he concluded.
