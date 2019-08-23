FOOTBALL
Juve Boss Maurizio Sarri To Miss 2 Games As He Recovers From Pneumonia
New Juventus coach Maurizio Sarri will not be on the bench for the club’s first two Serie A matches, including against former team Napoli.
Sarri is recovering from pneumonia and underwent further tests on Thursday.
Juventus say they “showed a good clinical improvement” but Sarri, 60, needs to be absent “to completely recover.”
Sarri has still been going to Juve’s training ground and watching the sessions on video link and coordinating with his staff.
Juventus kick off their bid for a record-extending ninth straight Serie A title at Parma on Saturday, before hosting Napoli the following week.
Sarri spent three seasons at Napoli before moving to Chelsea in 2018.
