Pakistan Mulling Legal Action Over Twitter Suspension Of Accounts
Pakistan is considering filing a lawsuit against Twitter in the U.S. if the social media giant does not revisit its policy of silencing Pakistani voices in the ongoing Kashmir crisis, an official on Friday said.
“A lawsuit would be an extreme step, but we have to protect our people,’’ Arslan Khalid, Prime Minister Imran Khan’s focal person for digital media, said.
Twitter suspended at least 240 Pakistani accounts that include journalists over posts related to Kashmir last week.
Only 10 accounts have been restored so far.
“We are expecting a response from Twitter today and hope our concerns are addressed,’’ Khalid said.
Pakistan formally complained on Monday and since then, instead of suspending accounts, Twitter has sent warning emails to people, including journalists.
Twitter cannot “moderate” on an issue at the behest of India, Khalid said.
“My Twitter account was suspended when I replied to a veiled nuclear threat by the Indian Defence Minister,’’ Kamran Yousaf, Defence Correspondent for English-language daily The Express Tribune, said.
India’s decision, earlier this month, to revoke the special constitutional status of its part of Kashmir and impose a security lockdown on the region has escalated tensions between the neighbours, who have previously fought two wars over Kashmir.
Tens of thousands of Pakistanis took to social media websites to express solidarity with the Kashmiri people and highlight human rights violations in the disputed region.
Pakistan and India both control parts of Kashmir, but each lays claim to the entire region since the countries gained independence from Britain in 1947.
