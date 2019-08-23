Connect with us
NEWS

Tribunal Sacks Dino Melaye As Kogi West Senator

Published

2 days ago

on

The Kogi state national assembly/state assembly election Tribunal has sacked Dino Melaye as the senator representing Kogi west senatorial district.

 

In a judgement delivered on Friday, the tribunal ordered a fresh election in the district.

 

More details shortly…

 

