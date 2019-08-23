NEWS
Tribunal Sacks Dino Melaye As Kogi West Senator
The Kogi state national assembly/state assembly election Tribunal has sacked Dino Melaye as the senator representing Kogi west senatorial district.
In a judgement delivered on Friday, the tribunal ordered a fresh election in the district.
More details shortly…
