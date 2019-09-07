80% Of Fruits Ripened Artificially With Dangerous Chemicals – Expert

Ripening of fruits with calcium carbide and other ripening agents has become a trend among fruits sellers in Nigeria.

However, health experts have expressed worry over the indiscriminate use of these chemicals and the attending health effects, especially calcium carbide that according to them has been banned in many countries.

Assistant Director, Drug Information and Pharmacovigilance Services, National Hospital, Jelili Kilanli, told LEADERSHIP that calcium carbide is extremely hazardous to the human body as it contains traces of arsenic and phosphorus.

“Although it is banned in many countries of the world, it is still being used indiscriminately. Thus, we are at a greater risk of short-term as well as long-term health effects simply by eating fruits that are artificially ripened.

“Fruits are an essential component of our food. They are assumed to protect us from diseases and increase our immunity. Most of the times, we eat fruits when they are ripened. Ripening is a natural physiological process that makes the fruit sweeter, more palatable, edible, nutritious, softer and attractive.”

Kilanli, who is also the chairman, Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria (PSN), FCT Chapter, explained that artificial ripening is the process by which ripening is controlled and product may be obtained as required by controlling different parameters. It is done to achieve faster and more uniform ripening.

Speaking further, he said generally, 80 per cent of fruits are ripened artificially through the use of ripening agents. The cosmetic quality of artificially ripened fruits will increase but organoleptic qualities (taste, colour and smell), nutrition value and shelf life are depreciated when fruits are subjected to treatment without considering maturity status.

According to him, Ethylene (ethene) is the major ripening agent produced naturally within the fruits which initiates the process of ripening. Many ripening agents are used to release ethylene in order to speed up the ripening process. Chemicals like ethanol, methanol, ethylene glycol, ethephon and calcium carbide are used to ripen fruits and vegetables artificially.

“Calcium carbide (CaC2) is a chemical compound used in the production of acetylene and calcium cyanamide and also in gas welding. It reacts with water or moisture to produce acetylene gas (carbide gas) which acts as ripening agent producing similar effect like ethylene. However acetylene is not effective as ethylene. Fruits develop good peel colour with CaC2. The intensity of colour developed is proportional to concentration of CaC2 used.

‘More raw or less mature fruits require higher CaC2 to get ripened. Carbide ripened fruits produce uniform skin colour. Actually CaC2 only changes the skin colour and the fruit remains raw inside. Carbide contains traces of arsenic and phosphorous hydride which are carcinogenic agents. Because of cheap availability of CaC2 in local markets, it is used illegally to enhance fruit ripening.

“Early symptoms of arsenic or phosphorous poisoning include vomiting, diarrhoea with or without blood, burning sensation of chest and abdomen, thirst, weakness, difficulty in swallowing, irritation or burning in the eyes and skin, permanent eye damage, ulcers on skin, sore throat, cough and shortness of breath. Higher exposure may cause a build-up of fluid in the lungs.

“Acetylene is not acutely toxic if it is below the permissible levels whereas if it exceeds the limits then its inhalation can cause unconsciousness and it may affect the neurological system by inducing prolonged hypoxia i.e. deficiency of oxygen.”

Kilani further informed that findings related to carbide poisoning have reported headache, dizziness, memory loss, mood disturbances, mental confusion, sleepiness, cerebral oedema and seizure. Other effects include numbness in the legs and hands, general weakness, cold and damp skin and low blood pressure.

He said although most cases of arsenic and phosphorus poisoning are detected before they become fatal, pregnant women are particularly vulnerable as the chemical residue in the fruit could lead to miscarriage.

He added that Calcium Carbide is alkaline in nature and erodes the mucosal tissue in the abdominal region and disrupts intestinal functions. Cases of stomach upset after eating carbide ripened mangoes have been reported severally.

His words, “Consuming such artificially ripened mangoes could result in sleeping disorders, mouth ulcers, skin rashes, renal problems and possibly even cancer.”

LEADERSHIP recalled that the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), in 2018, issued an alert that the use of calcium carbide for artificial ripening of fruit poses serious health hazards.

Director General of NAFDAC, Prof. Moji Adeyeye, who gave the warning, said that calcium carbide, when sprayed with water reacts chemically to produce acetylene, which acts like ethylene and ripens fruits by a similar process.

She said that the substance generally contains impurities such as arsenic, lead particles, phosphorus amongst others that pose a number of very serious health hazards.

According to her, “Calcium Carbide is alkaline in nature and erodes the mucosal tissue in the abdominal region and disrupts intestinal functions. Consuming such artificially ripened fruits could result in sleeping disorders, mouth ulcers, skin rashes, kidney problems and possibly even cancer.

Other symptoms she said include diarrhoea, burning or tingling sensation in abdomen and chest difficulty in swallowing, irritation in eyes/skin, sore throat, cough, shortness in breathing and numbness.

Adeyeye, therefore, warned farmers, traders and the general public that ripening fruits with calcium carbide is very dangerous to health and is a criminal offence, adding that perpetrators would be prosecuted.

She also informed that NAFDAC was commencing immediate nationwide monitoring of fruits markets to check activities of unscrupulous traders involved in illegal artificial ripening of fruits using hazardous chemicals such as calcium carbide while advising consumers to examine fruits carefully to select the right fruit by observing the variation of colour.