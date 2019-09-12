5 killed, Others Missing As Militias Attack Taraba Village

Barely one week after a peace meeting between the governors of Taraba and Benue states in Abuja on the Jukun and Tiv crisis, armed militias have attacked and killed five people in Yongogba village, in Takum Local Government Area (LGA) of Taraba state, in the early hours of yesterday.

Yongogba is a large Tiv village located in Takum LGA of Taraba state.

A resident of Yongogba, Mr. Kester Iorhemba told our correspondent on phone that the attackers who invaded the village from Takum, burnt the entire village and looted valuable properties.

According to Iorhemba, the attackers who rode on motorcycles and two Toyota Hilux van invaded the village at about 8:45am, killing two people, with scores still missing..

He explained that the attackers who came through TY Danjuma farm killed two people who were already on their farms before proceeding to burn the entire village.

The eyewitness who said the casualty figure might be higher as many people were already on the farm along the route, called on Gov Darius Ishaku to end the killings in Taraba immediately.

“I was on my way to the farm when I sighted two Toyota Hilux vans and motorcycles advancing towards our village”.

“I couldn’t call the people back home because of poor network”.

“Many people are still missing and I am sure many of those missing might have been killed by the attackers who came in their numbers”.

“Our governor who recently kicked against a commission of inquiry into the crisis, said he has the ability to solve the problem, so I want to plead with him to end these killings.”

Police Public Relations Officer, ASP David Misal could not return his calls or reply a text message sent to his phone for confirmation.