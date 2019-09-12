NEWS
FG Approves $5.3bn Ibadan-Kano Rail Project
The federal government has approved the $5.3 billion for the Ibadan to Kano standard gauge rail project.
Amaechi’s aide, Israel Ibeleme, who stated this in a statement, said this was disclosed on Thursday in Lagos during the 3rd Maritime Stakeholders Interactive Forum.
According to the Minister of Transportation, Rt. Hon. Rotimi Amaechi, who revealed this, “Just yesterday, we got approval to complete the $5.3 billion Ibadan to Kano rail project. We have also applied for funding to commence coastal rail for the Port-Harcourt to Warri segment.
“On maritime security, I have told the Israeli firm HSLI that they are too slow. By now, they should have launched. I want to know the situation of things with the aspect of security on our maritime space.”
Amaechi also noted that the Minister of state for Transportation, Gbemisola Saraki will personally be in charge of all maritime agencies while he will be focusing on the railway sector.
Explaining further, the Minister of Transportation said “In my first term as a minister, I completely abandoned the maritime sector to the heads of agencies. This term around, that won’t be happening again as I have instructed that the Honourable Minister of Transportation for State should personally supervise the maritime agencies, while I just oversight what is happening.
“There are two things I discussed with Mr. President that I will be focusing on in this second term as minister, and they are maritime security and the Single Window project. I have assured government that by the end of 2020, we should have the Single Window at our maritime sector.”
MOST READ
Osinbajo Visits Benue, Commissions Projects
ALGON Warns Against Conduct Of LG Election In Oyo
Ihedioha, Iwuanyanwu Move To Tackle Unemployment In Imo
Man Arrested For Stealing Trump’s Gold Toilet
Rivers: Wike Decries Politicization Of Infrastructure By Past Administration
Bishop Kukah Has No Facebook Account–Fr Omotosho
Tech-Backed Teaching Initiative In Edo Pulls Pupils From Private To Public Primary Schools
MOST POPULAR
- COVER STORIES17 hours ago
NFIU Seeks Judges, NASS Members’ Account Details From Banks
- CRIME6 hours ago
Man Arrested For Stealing Trump’s Gold Toilet
- COVER STORIES17 hours ago
Abuja Tenants Groan Under Rent Yoke
- COVER STORIES17 hours ago
‘Make APC Survive Beyond My Tenure’
- COVER STORIES17 hours ago
S/West Govs Unleash ‘Operation Amotekun’ On Kidnappers, Ritual Killers, Others
- COVER STORIES17 hours ago
Success Comes To The Resilient – Medinat
- COVER STORIES17 hours ago
Nigerian General Obiakor To lead UN Syria Inquiry
- NEWS17 hours ago
FG Proposes Increasing VAT To 7.5%