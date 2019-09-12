FG Approves $5.3bn Ibadan-Kano Rail Project

The federal government has approved the $5.3 billion for the Ibadan to Kano standard gauge rail project.

Amaechi’s aide, Israel Ibeleme, who stated this in a statement, said this was disclosed on Thursday in Lagos during the 3rd Maritime Stakeholders Interactive Forum.

According to the Minister of Transportation, Rt. Hon. Rotimi Amaechi, who revealed this, “Just yesterday, we got approval to complete the $5.3 billion Ibadan to Kano rail project. We have also applied for funding to commence coastal rail for the Port-Harcourt to Warri segment.

“On maritime security, I have told the Israeli firm HSLI that they are too slow. By now, they should have launched. I want to know the situation of things with the aspect of security on our maritime space.”

Amaechi also noted that the Minister of state for Transportation, Gbemisola Saraki will personally be in charge of all maritime agencies while he will be focusing on the railway sector.

Explaining further, the Minister of Transportation said “In my first term as a minister, I completely abandoned the maritime sector to the heads of agencies. This term around, that won’t be happening again as I have instructed that the Honourable Minister of Transportation for State should personally supervise the maritime agencies, while I just oversight what is happening.

“There are two things I discussed with Mr. President that I will be focusing on in this second term as minister, and they are maritime security and the Single Window project. I have assured government that by the end of 2020, we should have the Single Window at our maritime sector.”