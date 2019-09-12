Ooni Of Ife Endorses Obaseki’s Administration

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja II, has endorsed the people-focused administration of Governor Godwin Obaseki, urging the governor to remain focused on his quest to engender sustainable development in Edo State.

The Ooni, who gave the commendations on Wednesday during a courtesy visit at Government House, in Benin City, the Edo state capital, said the governor deserves all the support he needs to continue in his transformative work as governor of Edo State.

Applauding the governor’s seamless transition from the boardroom to politics, he said, “I am here to associate myself with you for all the good things you are doing and to let you know that we are watching all the good things you are doing for the state. You have brought in your capacity as a player in the private sector, combining your wealth of experiences from the private sector, with that of the public sector to take the state to greater heights. You are one of the greatest financial engineers the country has ever produced, as your success is there for all to see in the private sector.”

He continued, “I am sure you are applying the same principles in the public sector because the people of Edo State need you to put up a good legacy that posterity will always remember you for.”

He noted that Edo State “is fortunate to have you as governor. You are forthright, disciplined and articulate in all you do. I am very positive that you are going to change the narrative in governance. We in the traditional institution should be very supportive of you. For your laudable achievements in the state, encouragements like this visit should come once in a while. You are not alone. That much I can assure you from the throne of Oduduwa.”

The traditional ruler described Edo State as strategic, adding, “Edo State is consistent and has continued to play strategic roles in this country since we became a republic. You are a very prepared and bold leader. What is critical is that you are one of the greatest financial engineers in Nigeria and I urge you to create more employment opportunities for the youths in the state as they are the future of this country. Please remain focused; complete all the good things you are doing and I assure you, history will never forget you.”