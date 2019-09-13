Senate Violated No Law In Purchasing Cars – Bashiru

Senator Surajudeen Bashiru represents Osun central in the 9th Assembly. He is also the chairman, Senate committee on Diaspora, non governmental organisations and civil society. In this interview with RUTH CHOJI, he argues that the controversy over the purchase of cars by the senate was unnecessary because the lawmakers violated no law. He also spoke other critical issues.

Nigerians would have thought that the Senate would hold an emergency session to address the xenophobia taking place in South Africa. As the chairman on Diaspora, do you think you have failed the masses?

If you have been following the Senate, you will hear that we had two resolutions and the leadership also summoned the South Africa high commissioner on this issue. Recall also that during the Senate confirmation hearing of Geoffrey Onyema, the minister of foreign affairs, he was drilled extensively on this issue. So we have done much in this regard. We have also issueed a press statement in this regard. Nigerians must understand that it is not all steps taken that will brought to the public domain. The Nigerian people may be understandably angry but, we will not join issues with them, neither would we make inflammatory comments that will overheat the polity.

If given the opportunity to formulate a template on how to end xenophobic attacks , what will it be?

The matter has to been raised at the topmost level

Aggrieved Nigerians feel that the federal government isn’t doing enough to protect Nigerians abroad. What’s your take on this?

Yes , a lot is being done to stop the killings with the sole aim of protecting Nigerians. It will interest you to know that sequel to the death of the businessman that was killed recently, four policemen have been arrested and will be prosecuted.

We are if the stand that even the statement credited to a minister in South Africa which justifiedthe killings needs to be probed and appropriate sanctions taken. The federal government will ensure that the south African authorities live up to their responsibility of protecting lives and properties of foreigners .

Some persons have adviced Nigerians living in south Africa to return home. would you subscribe to this?

Its easy to say that but it is not in the interest of our people, especially those who have invested their time and money in a country to abandoned it and run home. what will they come and meet here? Even when people are internally displaced, how are they faring? I think the best approach is to charge the south Africa authority to uphold its mandate of protecting lives and properties in their territory, the question is this, if they return home what will be their fate? What will happen to their investment and properties through the years? For me, it won’t be in the interest of Nigerians to return home. Rather, they should only validate the action of the criminals doing the killings? We will take on south Africa and ensure that o perform its responsibility.

The federal government is being persuaded to impose sanctions on South Africa and their businesses in Nigeria. Does this go down well with you?

That would be decided at the highest level. The truth is that you don’t take a rash decision on the spur of the moment. You need to sit down and weigh the pros and cons of the decision you are taking. How do you know the quantum of investment Nigerians have made in South Africa? What makes you sure these sanctions if applied will not affect Nigerians most? So, the consequences of every action to be taken must be weighed.

Still on Nigeria’s interest abroad, dust was again raised when a British court granted judgment in favour of P&ID to forfeit Nigeria’s assets worth $9.6bn over a failed gas processing deal. Are there plans by the Senate to look into this ?

As a person, I cannot comment on this matter because I don’t know the processes that lead to that judgment or who represented Nigeria. I trust and believe that Nigeria will get good legal representation.

Coming back home, are you worried about the spate of insecurity in country despite the huge investment in agencies saddled with the task of protecting lives and property?

It’s a common societal problem. That is why somebody in America can easily take a gun and kill dozens of people. I think the question should rather be , to what extent has the state, both national and local checked criminality? In my view steps have really been taken. The governor’s of the South/ East recently met to take certain decisions bothering on this. I also know that the south/west have taken a decision and also the governor of Zamfara is talking with some bandits. In katsina, efforts are also being made but despite these moves, I feel drastic steps needs to be taken to ensure that the country is united and jobs are created to check restiveness among the youth. The issue of restructuring must be considered to ensure that measures are put in place to check increase in criminal activities. A situation where the country has taken ethnic coloration in terms of handling insecurity will not augur well for us. As it is now, criminals can dress like Fulani’s to commit crime and we will conclude its the Fulanis. Every society has criminal elements and we must tackle it as such.

Do you support the agitation for the creation of state police?

When you talk about federalism, you only give responsibility to the federal government especially when a given state does not have the competence to do so. when you look at the history of Nigeria, there used to be native authority in Nigeria. We must go back to it. I understand the argument against state police by governors to oppress opposition but, there is nowhere in the world where state apparatus cannot be used to oppress others. But if rule of law and independent of judiciary is guaranteed, then it will reduce the propensity of an individual in government to do so.

As part of efforts to check bandatry and kidnapping, the federal government brought in the idea of the controversial Rugaas a wayforward . Do you subscribe to it

I have not seen the document on ruga. I will advice the government to make the document on ruga open so Nigerians can understand what it seeks to achieve. I have asked around on this document but even on higher level, most people dosen’t know much on this idea. I understand the fears of people down south but if the federal government believes that ruga can benefit Nigerians and generate employment, then, I will support it. Very importantly, the fears of the southerners on this needs to be allayed

Though you haven’t been long here, can you say the 9th Senate is living up to expectations, particularly that of the masses?

The mandate of the Senate is very challenging but the essence of having a legislative arm of government is to work for the advancement of the people in line with the dictate of the constitution to provide security and welfare of the people. I know that the 9th Senate mantra is to ensure that we work for the benefit of Nigeria. The Senate President has assured Nigerians that, we will run a Senate that will work in synergy with the executive arm of government and ensure that we act in a speedy and expedituous manner. But not in an acrimonious manner instead we will ensure that, the policies of the executive arm of government comes to manifestation. By the grace of God, this Senate will bid farewell to the years of acrimony as witnessed in the last and successcive sessions.

If this Senate accepts everything the executive presents, don’t you think it will further confirm the fears of critics that the senate is just a rubber stamp of the executive

I don’t understand why some people say those things, but we were elected and the APC has majority in the Senate. If the majority is from the same party as the president, does it mean we must validate whatever the opposition wants just to proof critics wrong? The essence of separation of power is not to go on acrimony but to sit down and have a cooperative attitude. We will go back to the electorate in a couple of years and give an account of our stewardship. So the Senate is not a pressure group or an opposition group. Its a collection of the representatives of the people who overwhelmingly gave their mandate to President Buhari. We will see to it that they are agreeable to his programs and policies. we remain resolute in our efforts to obey the dictate of the constitution. we will not sabotage the laudable efforts of government. It’s about democracy and fortunately, we have a by partisan senate that does not consider party affiliation in taking decisions that effects Nigerians. If you remember during our election in the chamber, the senate President had more votes than his opponent. Not even the PDP voted for him which means it is not about party but Nigeria.

As a first time Senator, where you embarrassed when some ministers were simply asked to take a bow?

I don’t know what if anything is wrong with that. You can see that half of the ministers were returned by Mr president. This means he has confidence in them. So what type of questions will you asked such people with such vast experience? Are you saying that having served for four years ago at the ministerial level, they are no longer competent? So for me, critics will always have their say but the caliber of people Mr president nominated will tell you that he knows what he is doing. Aregbesola was a two time governor and commissioner in Lagos for years. what kind of question would you have asked such a person? As you can see, the Senate took time to probe and ask those that needed to be questioned

Nigerians were angry when the Senate earmarked over N5bn to purchase cars. Isn’t this rather outrageous?

The matter is in court but as a legal practitioner, the question you need to asked is whether the money was appropriated?secondly when you give responsibility to people, you must provide them with necessary tools to work effectively. We are talking about N5.5bn and the Senate does oversight over all budget of Nigeria. Will it not be penny wise, pound foolish to be able to carry out that exercise without mobility? What is the fraction of the totality of Nigeria’s budget that people are talking about Senate cars. Its less than 3 percent of the national budget. So if somebody is given 3 percent to monitor 97 percent, is it not okay

I think somebody is trying to scandalised the national assembly. As a legal practitoner, I don’t see what their grouse is with the Senate purchase of cars. I don’t see any law that has been infracted. I also think the court should not entertain such a matter because it could affect the separation of powers of different arms of government. To me, it is publicity scam to make people think they are doing their activities. If they are concerned about government’s expenditure that is spent in such a way that people get value for money, then they should go to the makers of the cars and find out if that is the real price or somebody inflated the contract.

Has there been any infraction of the constitution?. People should ask questions. Even company’s MDs buy official cars. The idea of scandalising the Senate is not good for democracy because most of the people in the Chambers today are professionals and top executive. Some have been governors and ministers before they were elected to the Senate.