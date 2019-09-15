HEALTH
20 Reasons To Start Drinking Lemon Water Daily
In man’s endless bid to be as healthy as humanly possible, fruits and veggies has a front row seat due to their super dual ability to flush out toxins and yet nourish the body with all the minerals and vitamins it needs. At the helm of the super fruits and veggies family is the lemon fruit. Drinking a glass of lemon infused water every morning has being known to help eliminate toxins, cleanse system and floods your body with necessary nutrients and immune boosters. The health benefit of drinking lemon water daily is almost too numerous to count. Below are twenty reasons why you should make it a lifestyle habit.
- Relieves constipation.
- Gives you cleaner skin
- Reduces stress level
- Gives you better breathe.
- Promote weight loss.
- Good for your brain.
- Great bone builder.
- Low in calories.
- Excellent for pregnant woman.
- Good for the liver
- Help to stabilize sugar level
- Protect your body from disease.
- Revs your metabolism
- Prevent cold and flu
- Rehydrate your entire body.
- Keeps your eyes healthy.
- Natural Anti- inflammatory
- Reduces blood pressure.
- Vitamin and mineral rich
- Detoxifies your body.
MOST READ
Stop Transacting Business In Hotels – Cleric Advises Young Women
NEMA Advocates For Strengthening Of Laws On Climate Change
Makinde, Adelabu Know Fate At Election Tribunal Monday
Akinlade Loses To APC Candidate, Abiodun At Ogun Governorship Tribunal
APC: Group Backs Fresh Congresses In Rivers
Election Tribunal: Redeem Judiciary’s Image, Apex Court Urged
Respect PMB’s Choice Of NDDC Boss, Okumagba, Nabena Tells APC Members
MOST POPULAR
- LAW14 hours ago
Presidential Poll: Issues As Supreme Court Beckons
- COVER STORIES16 hours ago
UNIMAID Turns Down Visually Impaired Candidate
- COLUMNS15 hours ago
Atiku Is Not Coming
- POLITICS14 hours ago
Round One: Federal Lawmakers Who Won, Lost At Tribunal
- POLITICS14 hours ago
As Wike Takes On PDP
- NEWS16 hours ago
Disregard Audio Of Killings On Kaduna/Abuja Road – Security Council
- ENTERTAINMENT15 hours ago
Burna Boy Refunds Fan, Asks Him To Leave Front Row
- NEWS16 hours ago
We Already Have Access To Judges, NASS Members’ Accounts – NFIU