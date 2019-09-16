30 Kidnap Victims Regain Freedom In Katsina

No fewer than thirty kidnap victims regained freedom Saturday evening in Katsina, the highest number voluntarily released by repentant bandits in the last two week to the state government.

The deprivation suffered by the abducted nursing mothers and toddlers after nearly two months in captivity, left many government officials and relatives of the abductees in tears, as the state Governor, Aminu Bello Masari received the freed captives from mediators between the government and suspected bandits.

Details of the released women and children revealed that 15 each, were kidnapped at Shimfida and Zangon Kankara villages in Jibia and Kankara local council in the state.

Addressing newsmen briefly after receiving the captives, Gov Masari disclosed that more kidnapped victims were expected to be released by their abductors in the next couple of days, while decrying the ordeals of the innocent citizens as unacceptable.

Masari, in a statement by his director- general on media, Abdul Labaran Malumfashi, was disgusted at the callousness of the bandits, who abducted nursing mothers and toddlers and kept them in abject deprivation without remorse, describing it as the height of wickedness.

The governor enjoined the bandits to embrace the government’s dialogue, lay down their arms, leave their hideouts in the forest and be reintegrated into the larger society.

Recall that over 20 victims had earlier been released by suspected bandits in two batches, before the 30 kidnapped victims regained their freedom at the weekend following a peace deal between the government, Fulani communities’ leaders and leaders of suspected bandits.