COVER STORIES
30 Kidnap Victims Regain Freedom In Katsina
No fewer than thirty kidnap victims regained freedom Saturday evening in Katsina, the highest number voluntarily released by repentant bandits in the last two week to the state government.
The deprivation suffered by the abducted nursing mothers and toddlers after nearly two months in captivity, left many government officials and relatives of the abductees in tears, as the state Governor, Aminu Bello Masari received the freed captives from mediators between the government and suspected bandits.
Details of the released women and children revealed that 15 each, were kidnapped at Shimfida and Zangon Kankara villages in Jibia and Kankara local council in the state.
Addressing newsmen briefly after receiving the captives, Gov Masari disclosed that more kidnapped victims were expected to be released by their abductors in the next couple of days, while decrying the ordeals of the innocent citizens as unacceptable.
Masari, in a statement by his director- general on media, Abdul Labaran Malumfashi, was disgusted at the callousness of the bandits, who abducted nursing mothers and toddlers and kept them in abject deprivation without remorse, describing it as the height of wickedness.
The governor enjoined the bandits to embrace the government’s dialogue, lay down their arms, leave their hideouts in the forest and be reintegrated into the larger society.
Recall that over 20 victims had earlier been released by suspected bandits in two batches, before the 30 kidnapped victims regained their freedom at the weekend following a peace deal between the government, Fulani communities’ leaders and leaders of suspected bandits.
MOST READ
Just In: PMB Suspends HoS Oyo-Ita
4th African International Conference On Islamic Finance To Hold In Nigeria
Kogi Guber: PDP Crisis Deepens As Former Gov’s Son, Abubakar Ibrahim, Heads To Court
Reps Endorse Air Peace Boss For National Honour
Boko Haram: Borno Gov Meets 60, 000 Refugees In Cameroon
FMBN Refunds N24bn To Retired Nigerian Workers
Bende LEA Secretary Pledges To Improve Standard Of Education
MOST POPULAR
- COLUMNS16 hours ago
I Saw The Miracle Of Allah
- COVER STORIES18 hours ago
PMB Resolves Police/ PSC Feud, Says Only Commission Can Recruit, Promote Officers
- FEATURES15 hours ago
The Rise Of Nigeria’s Super-cop, DCP Abba Kyari
- NEWS18 hours ago
Presidency Alleges Plot To Cause Disaffection In Aso Rock
- BUSINESS15 hours ago
Government Policies, Customs Tariff Fuelling Cargo Diversion – NPA MD
- BUSINESS16 hours ago
Minister Directs NCC, NIGCOMSAT, NIPOST To Get ISO27001 Certification
- COVER STORIES18 hours ago
FG Sets Up Inter-agency C’ttee To Recover N5trn AMCON Debt
- COVER STORIES18 hours ago
S’Africa Finally Clears Air Peace To Evacuate 320 Nigerians