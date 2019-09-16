NEWS
Judiciary: National Industrial Court Set To Open Benin Division
Governor Godwin Obaseki’s determined effort to make Edo State a hub for the judiciary in South-South Nigeria through series of reforms are finally paying off as the National Industrial Court is set to open the Benin Judicial Division on September 17.
The development is a culmination of series of engagements by Governor Obaseki to increase the presence of the judiciary in the state with the construction of an Industrial Court to halt the challenges faced by residents and lawyers in the state, who were subjected to filing cases relating to industrial disputes at the Akure Judicial Division of the National Industrial Court.
In a statement, Special Adviser to the State Governor on Media and Communication Strategy, Mr. Crusoe Osagie, said the state government has completed the building of the Industrial Court in Benin City, adding that all is set for the inauguration of the facility in the state on September 17.
“We are excited to be hosting an Industrial Court in Edo State, thanks to the governor’s determined effort to increase the presence of the judiciary in the state. This will ensure that we are able to treat industrial disputes in the state without having to travel to neighbouring states.
“It goes to show the state government’s commitment to the welfare of the people. Companies and other businesses in the state with industrial disputes can now file them in the court in the state. Generally, this would improve the business climate in the state in the long run.”
He added that the court adds to the numerous initiatives by the Obaseki-led administration in the judiciary, including the new residence of the Chief Judge of the State, Judges’ Quarters at Aiguobasimwin, among others.
