NEWS
Police Alerts Maiduguri Residents On Criminals Removing Money From Parked Vehicles
The Borno state police Command has called on residents especially motorists, who withdraw money from banks and park their vehicles (containing the money) negligently, to refrain from such act in their own interest.
The Command said in its renewed effort to prevent crimes and criminality in the state, the Borno State Police Command wishes to inform the general public especially those in the habit of going about with huge sums of money (withdrawn from the bank) in cars and park same indiscriminately on street ways to beware of adopted plan by unknown person(s) in breaking peoples’ vehicle to remove money sum contained therein.
A statement issued to newsmen on Monday in Maiduguri by ASP Usman Sadiq Usmobik, the police public Relations Officer, noted that this is coming in the wake of series of complaints recently by identified persons that vehicles parked are broken into and huge sums contained therein are removed by unknown person(s).
Usmobik said against this backdrop, the Commissioner of Police Borno State Command, CP Mohammed Ndatsu Aliyu hereby call on those involved in this act of negligence to heed to this advice forthwith or risk being treated as suspect especially where the money claimed to have been taken away belongs to the Government.
“The CP sternly warns however that the Command will no longer condone such acts that are capable of undermining public peace and order.
“The Command wishes to appeal to members of the public to go about their lawful engagements and report all suspicious actions and inactions that tend to contravene the law.
“The Command’s control room numbers are; 08068075581, 08023473293,” the statement reads
