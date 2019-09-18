26-yr-old Woman Appointed Commissioner In Kwara

Kwara State governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has forwarded his first list of commissioner- nominees to the state House of Assembly. Among the nominees is 26 years old serving National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) member.

The list contained the names of only four nominees whereas the state has spaces for at least 17 commissionership seats, one per each of the 16 local government areas and additional one for Ilorin West local government.

The governor has also so far appointed a special adviser out of the seven slots approved for him by the state’s legislature about six weeks ago.

According to a statement by the chief press secretary to the governor, Rafiu Ajakaye, AbdulRazaq yesterday forwarded names of four women to the State House of Assembly as commissioner-nominees.

The list included a 26-year-old Miss Joana Nnazua Kolo from Edu local government area of the state. Miss Kolo is still observing her National Youths Service Corps programme in Jigawa State. Her screening for the cabinet seat would hold after she rounds off her NYSC service in the next two weeks.

Ajakaye added that AbdulRazaq has also nominated a former managing director and chief executive officer of the FBN Mortgages Limited, a subsidiary of the First Bank, Mrs. Folashade Omoniyi, as the new chairperson of the Kwara State Internal Revenue Service (KW-IRS).

The three other commissioner nominees are Mrs Sa’adatu Modibbo-Kawu; Arinola Fatimoh Lawal and Aisha Ahman Pategi.

A 1997 graduate of Economics from the Usmanu Danfodiyo University Sokoto, Mrs Modibbo-Kawu also holds Masters in Business Administration from the University of Ilorin.

She is married to the Director General of the National Broadcasting Commission, Ishaq Modibbo-Kawu and would be representing Ilorin South in the cabinet if her nomination scales through the House of Assembly.

Arinola Fatimoh Lawal is a 1993 graduate of Catering and Hotel Management from the Kwara State Polytechnic, Ilorin.

Hajia Lawal, who was a member of the Kwara State Transition Committee in 2019, is a daughter of former Kwara State governor Mohammed Lawal from Ilorin East local government.

A scion of one of Kwara’s oldest political families, nominee Aisha Ahman-Pategi is a professional business manager with over 20 years experience in communication strategy, investment/financial consulting, and marketing and motivational leadership. She is a serial entrepreneur known for a contagious passion for excellence and innovation with great resource skills in research, government and relations.