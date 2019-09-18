NEWS
4th African International Conference On Islamic Finance To Hold In Nigeria
Nigeria is to host the 4th edition of the African International Conference on Islamic Finance (AICIF), organized by The Metropolitan Law Firm, even as registration for the forthcoming conference holding between 4th & 5th November, 2019 has commenced.
The conference is expected to draw leading financial experts, regulators and frontline voices from the global banking community to discuss how Africa can enhance its markets, build stronger, more robust economic ecosystems and ensure wider financial inclusion.
This year’s conference is themed: Infrastructure Financing, Sustainability and the Future of African Markets and will hold at the Eko Hotels and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos.
According to the Convener, Ummahani Ahmad Amin, and Managing Partner at Metropolitan Law Firm, “AICIF was established to highlight the practical solutions available to society via merging Islamic Finance with Conventional Finance practices. The dire need to financially include the excluded is pertinent considering that over 350 million African adults are unbanked, a whopping 66% of sub-Saharan Africa or 17% of the global total.
“It then became imperative to have a gathering of leading minds that could proffer solutions to mitigate against an infrastructure deficit and boost financial inclusion.”
He announced that conference registration is now available for an early bird token of N150, 000 till the 15th of October, 2019 upon which registration shall revert to N200, 000.
The Conference invites Ministers and other senior government officials with responsibility for finance and development of infrastructure; project sponsors / developers; institutional investors; local & international financial institutions; private equity firms; international development partners; technical, legal and financial advisers; technology suppliers; sector specialists & professional practitioners as well as business journalists to take advantage of access to a pool of participants and actors who shape the Islamic finance ecosystem in Africa.
For more information, please contact the organisers via [email protected] org, 08174354370 and 08037870069.
MOST READ
Just In: PMB Suspends HoS Oyo-Ita
4th African International Conference On Islamic Finance To Hold In Nigeria
Kogi Guber: PDP Crisis Deepens As Former Gov’s Son, Abubakar Ibrahim, Heads To Court
Reps Endorse Air Peace Boss For National Honour
Boko Haram: Borno Gov Meets 60, 000 Refugees In Cameroon
FMBN Refunds N24bn To Retired Nigerian Workers
Bende LEA Secretary Pledges To Improve Standard Of Education
MOST POPULAR
- COLUMNS16 hours ago
I Saw The Miracle Of Allah
- COVER STORIES18 hours ago
PMB Resolves Police/ PSC Feud, Says Only Commission Can Recruit, Promote Officers
- FEATURES15 hours ago
The Rise Of Nigeria’s Super-cop, DCP Abba Kyari
- NEWS17 hours ago
Presidency Alleges Plot To Cause Disaffection In Aso Rock
- BUSINESS14 hours ago
Government Policies, Customs Tariff Fuelling Cargo Diversion – NPA MD
- BUSINESS15 hours ago
Minister Directs NCC, NIGCOMSAT, NIPOST To Get ISO27001 Certification
- COVER STORIES18 hours ago
FG Sets Up Inter-agency C’ttee To Recover N5trn AMCON Debt
- COVER STORIES18 hours ago
S’Africa Finally Clears Air Peace To Evacuate 320 Nigerians