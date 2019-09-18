4th African International Conference On Islamic Finance To Hold In Nigeria

Nigeria is to host the 4th edition of the African International Conference on Islamic Finance (AICIF), organized by The Metropolitan Law Firm, even as registration for the forthcoming conference holding between 4th & 5th November, 2019 has commenced.

The conference is expected to draw leading financial experts, regulators and frontline voices from the global banking community to discuss how Africa can enhance its markets, build stronger, more robust economic ecosystems and ensure wider financial inclusion.

This year’s conference is themed: Infrastructure Financing, Sustainability and the Future of African Markets and will hold at the Eko Hotels and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos.

According to the Convener, Ummahani Ahmad Amin, and Managing Partner at Metropolitan Law Firm, “AICIF was established to highlight the practical solutions available to society via merging Islamic Finance with Conventional Finance practices. The dire need to financially include the excluded is pertinent considering that over 350 million African adults are unbanked, a whopping 66% of sub-Saharan Africa or 17% of the global total.

“It then became imperative to have a gathering of leading minds that could proffer solutions to mitigate against an infrastructure deficit and boost financial inclusion.”

He announced that conference registration is now available for an early bird token of N150, 000 till the 15th of October, 2019 upon which registration shall revert to N200, 000.

The Conference invites Ministers and other senior government officials with responsibility for finance and development of infrastructure; project sponsors / developers; institutional investors; local & international financial institutions; private equity firms; international development partners; technical, legal and financial advisers; technology suppliers; sector specialists & professional practitioners as well as business journalists to take advantage of access to a pool of participants and actors who shape the Islamic finance ecosystem in Africa.

For more information, please contact the organisers via [email protected] org, 08174354370 and 08037870069.