LASG Mediates In 30,467 Disputes Cases
The Lagos State Government on Tuesday said its Citizens’ Mediation Centre (CMC) received 30,467 dispute cases between January and August this year.
The Attorney General of the state, Moyo Onigbanjo, (SAN), made this known during a media briefing to commemorate 2019 International Day of Peace in Lagos State.
The Attorney General, represented by the Director, Civil Litigation of the Ministry, Saheed Quadri, said the centre was able to mediate in the cases toward ensuring peace in the state.
Onigbanjo, who is also the Commissioner for Justice, said that during this period, the centre recovered N799,402,558 while resolving the cases.
He said that CMC, an initiative of the Lagos State Government under the Ministry of Justice, was firs t established in 1999 as a unit of the Directorate of Citizens’ Right in the Ministry of Justice.
According to him, with the enactment of the CMC Law in 2007, it became a statutory agency of the state government.
“The Centre provides Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) services free of charge by use of mediation thus enabling indigent residents of Lagos State have prompt access to justice, irrespective of tribe, religion or financial capacity.
