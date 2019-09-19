NEWS
Tribunal Upholds Election Of Gov Bello
The Governorship Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Minna has upheld the election of Niger state governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello . In a judgement of the tribunal read by the chairman, Justice John Igboji, the case was thrown out on ground 1 and 2 bordering on the alleged falsification of the documents, including the credentials submitted by the Governor and the Deputy, Ahmed Mohammed Ketso to Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).
Justice Igboji in the judgement of the tribunal stated that the grounds were struck out for abuse of court processes as the case was already determined at a federal High court . Umar Nasko, the People Democratic Party (PDP) candidate at the March governorship election in the state, had dragged the APC candidate, and his deputy Ahmed Ketso, before the tribunal on the grounds of falsification of documents, abuse of electoral processes and other related electoral malpractices.
In the judgment on the falsification of credentials, the court said that the tribunal cannot sit as an appellate court on an issue already decided by a Federal High Court. On the issue of electoral malpractice and abuse of electoral process, the tribunal posited that the petitioners merely pleaded facts without substantiating them with evidence.
