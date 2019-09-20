ENTERTAINMENT
2Baba Celebrates Two Decades Of Doing Music
On September 17, it was exactly 20 years since afro beats legend, Innocent Idibia, popularly known as 2Baba, had his first hit record. The artiste, who is planning a concert to celebrate this milestone, unveiled a boy band this week, which he announced would perform at the event.
Members of the boy band are Okhiria Ayodele, Oche Peter, and Osaentin Jonathan. They were announced as the winners of the ‘Next Up’ talent search which ran from August 30 to September 9.
According to 2Baba, who said in a chat with journalist on the same day, that he has consistently been at the top of the Nigerian music industry and can be considered a top 10 great, the boy band will not be a group, but individual acts coming together to make music and then disperse once the purport has been achieved.
He also explained that the concert, ‘20 Years A King,’ is a celebration of two decades since he scored his first hit single ‘Knock Me Off’ as a member of the now-defunct Plantashun Boiz in 1999.
“It’s 20 years since I had my first hit record. Since then, I have consistently been at the top of the Nigerian music industry and I can be considered a top 10 music artiste in Nigeria,” he noted.
MOST READ
Bayelsa Guber And PDP’s Peace Initiative Without True Reconciliation
Kaedco Explains Low Electricity Supply In Kebbi
Need story page for 20/09/2019
Jigawa Introduces Meningitis Vaccine Into Routine Immunisation
Tambuwal Pays 300 Million Naira For Sokoto Students WAEC, NECO
ANED Accused Of Misrepresenting Grid Operational Data
We Need Greater Investments In Infrastructure, Power, PMB Tells German Envoy
MOST POPULAR
- NEWS13 hours ago
Gov Bello Congratulates New Acting HoS Yemi-Esan
- RELIGION10 hours ago
For The Hate Of Buhari (2)
- NEWS18 hours ago
Osinbajo Presides Over NEC Meeting
- NEWS15 hours ago
Ebonyi Int’l Airport: Indigenes Kick Against Govt’s Proposed Plan
- NEWS14 hours ago
Reconciliation: APC Forms 39-Man Steering C’ttee For Adamawa
- NEWS3 hours ago
PMB Approves 7 New Industrial Parks – Official
- NEWS14 hours ago
TIV-Jukun Crisis: Group Proffers Solution To FG For Lasting Peace
- GOLF19 hours ago
UAE To Join The U.S.-Led Naval Force In Gulf