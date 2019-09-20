 4 Bag 7 Years Imprisonment Over Attempted Murder In Osun

An Osun State High Court sitting in Ile -ife has sentenced four men to seven years imprisonment each over attempted murder among others.

The convicts, Asimiyu Adesina, (60), Abass Lawal, (69), Yisa Lawal (50) and Muiydeen Oseni (30) were charged with attempted murder, stealing, grievous harm, malicious damage, assault occasioning harm, forcible entry, deprivation of liberty which contravened Criminal Code, Cap. 34, Vol. II, Law of Osun State, 2002.

The presiding judge, Justice Jacob Ogunleye in his judgement said the prosecutor has proved his case beyond reasonable doubt as required by law, and hereby convicted and sentenced the defendants to seven years imprisonment each for attempted murder, conspiracy, malicious damage of caterpillar and deprivation of liberty.

During prosecution, the state counsel Barrister Moses Faremi called five witnesses one of whom testified as one of the victims of the crime.

Among those who corroborated the submission of the prosecutor, Inspector Sunday Fatola was a Medical Doctor who testified on the medical examinations conducted on the victims.

Barrister Faremi tendered 31 exhibits including documents to support the alleged offences slammed on the accused persons.

The case has got to do with land dispute between Osuntedo and Songbe communities in April 2015.

The Osuntedo community had allegedly gone severally to the disputed land (scene of crime) to warn labourers working on the land before they eventually attacked prince Akibu Adeniyi, Adetunji Ibrahim and Bolanle Olugbola and many others, they destroyed their properties, stole their belongings on the 23rd April, 2015.

Counsel to the accused persons Barrister A. Ajayi in his defence raised issues in defense of his clients and called witnesses who testified on the whereabouts of each of the accused persons.

Faremi, however urged Court to rely on evidence by investigating police officer, the investigation conducted and emphasized that there was meeting of minds between the accused person and other conspirators which points to the only direction that it was the accused persons that committed the alleged offences on the 19th July 2010 which had long been planned.