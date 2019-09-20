ENTERTAINMENT
Actress Threatens To Kill Herself
Nollywood actress, Uche Okoye, on Tuesday, threatened to kill herself after popular pop singer, Wizkid, allegedly snubbed her on social media.
According to the actress, she has, on several occasions, tried to express her love for the singer in posts on her Instagram page but was always met with disregard.
In a video she posted on her Instagram page, Okoye warned Star Boy to stop messing with her emotions. And this time, she says she is giving him a one-week ultimatum to reciprocate her love for him on social media or be prepared to receive the news of her death.
“Am back again, am back again. It’s me and Wizkid today. You can’t be messing with my heart and expect me to lay back. I have had it up to here. Today I have come for you and me to settle it.
“Wizkid! You can’t be messing with my heart like that na, check it. Is it proper? is it right? No! I have been a fan since way back. I like this dude. I have been tagging this dude. he won’t say he does not know me,” her post read.
She concluded by pointing a gun to her head, in an apparent display of what she was threatening to do if Wizkid fails to recognizse her love.
