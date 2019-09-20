ENTERTAINMENT
Jennifer Lopez Stripper Film Hustlers Banned In Malaysia
A film about scheming strippers starring Jennifer Lopez has been banned in Malaysia because of its “excessive obscene content”.
The country’s film censorship board said Hustlers’ naked breasts, erotic dances and scenes featuring drugs made it “not suitable for public screening”.
Square Box Pictures, the company distributing Hustlers in Malaysia, confirmed the ban on social media
The film is currently riding high in both the US and UK box office charts.
In Hustlers, a group of exotic dancers set out to fleece their wealthy clients.
The film, which also stars Constance Wu and Julia Stiles alongside Lizzo and Cardi B in smaller roles, is based on a true story and was inspired by a New York Magazine article that went viral in 2015.
The BBFC (British Board of Film Classification) gave the film a 15 certificate due to its “sexualised nudity, strong sex references, language [and] drug misuse”.
Earlier this year gay sex scenes in Rocketman were censored in Malaysia ahead of the Elton John biopic’s release there.
Scenes were also removed from the film in Russia, while it received an outright ban in Egypt, Samoa and the Cook Islands.
BBC
MOST READ
Bill de Blasio: New York Mayor Pulls Out Of US Presidential Race
Police Arrests Boko Haram Terrorists, 70 Others For Crimes In Borno
Five Die, 10 Injure In Ogun Lone Accident
FLOOD: Kebbi On Red Alert, Earmarks 1.5bn For Disaster Management
Troops Kill 7 Boko Haram, ISWAP Commanders
British Groups Expect Biggest-Ever Youth Climate Protests
Millions Of Young People To Strike For Climate Action
MOST POPULAR
- COLUMNS9 hours ago
Wike’s Revenge And Atiku’s Next Move
- RELIGION19 hours ago
For The Hate Of Buhari (2)
- NEWS22 hours ago
Gov Bello Congratulates New Acting HoS Yemi-Esan
- NEWS12 hours ago
PMB Approves 7 New Industrial Parks – Official
- NEWS23 hours ago
TIV-Jukun Crisis: Group Proffers Solution To FG For Lasting Peace
- Others12 hours ago
House Minority Crisis Tears PDP BoT Apart
- ENTERTAINMENT11 hours ago
Actress Threatens To Kill Herself
- NEWS24 hours ago
Ebonyi Int’l Airport: Indigenes Kick Against Govt’s Proposed Plan