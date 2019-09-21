Border Closure Yielding Results – PMB

President Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday, in Abuja, said that the decision to close Nigeria’s land borders for a limited time due to massive smuggling activities has started yielding positive results.

President Buhari, in a statement by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, spoke at the state house when he received a delegation from the Nigerian Association for Chamber of Commerce, Industry Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA), Federation of West African Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FEWACCI) and representatives of the Organised Private Sector (OPS).

He said, “After many years of diplomacy and aggressive regulatory oversight, which yielded few results, we decided to close our land borders for a limited time to assess the impact of this measure.

‘’Within a few short weeks, we are already seeing a decline in the volumes of counterfeit smuggled goods in some of our major markets across the country.

‘’This validates our action as a government when we insist that the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA) must not only promote free trade, but legal trade of quality made in Africa goods and services,’’ he said.

He also stated that everyone must play by the rules when it comes to trade and business activities that are central to Nigeria’s economic development.

The president, who reiterated the commitment of his administration in ensuring that the trade and business sector continues to flourish in job creation, noted that a critical success factor was the adherence to law and ethics by all stakeholders.

‘’Unfortunately, in recent times, many traders simply do not play by the rules.

‘’Our markets are flooded with smuggled and counterfeit goods. By these selfish practices, we help keep foreign factories working while closing ours.

‘’From medicines to electronics to food items, our potential to manufacture and create jobs locally is severely hindered by a handful of Nigerians who choose profits over patriotism.