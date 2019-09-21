FCT’s Rising Menace Of Burglary

TUNDE OGUNTOLA writes on the need to checkmate the growing rate of insecurity in the nation’s capital and the need to embark on a comprehensive audit of abandoned, uncompleted buildings, parks and event centres, especially those posing security threat to the territory

Daily reports emanating from the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja have revealed increasing cases of ‘one chance’, car thefts, kidnapping, burglary, among several other crimes and the seemingly growing cases of insecurity have continued to dominate public discourse across different platforms.

Amidst the growing menace, residents have called for a concerted effort to stem the tide. For residents of Dawaki, Apo Resettlement Area, Kubwa and Suleja, Mararaba/Nyanaya FCT suburb, living in these communities have become a nightmare, as they can no longer sleep with both eyes closed for fear of having unwanted guests who tend to sneak into their homes through open windows, unguarded gates and fences.

However, while you might think a burglar is a sneaky character in a black stocking cap that tiptoes around at night peeking in your windows as widely seen in a movie, you are so wrong.

What actually occur in reality during a burglary attack are different from the old-fashioned visualised image you can think about as burglars are now more sophisticated and can sneak to the neighbourhood of their choices during the day, mostly after occupants have gone to work or places of worship.

Seemingly, these burglars tend to devise new means to beat security measures put in place by owners or security agents to get easy access during operations.

The latest device used by two suspected members of a burglary gang that specialised in invading people’s homes at the wee hours of the day who were nabbed by Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad were sticks instead of the old commonly used rod, saw and other sharp objects.

LEADERSHIP Weekend gathered that these burglars forcefully break into people’s homes by removing the door or window barricades without the targeted victim waking up from sleep despite the planned havoc.

Most of the burglars’ LEADERSHIP Weekend gathered do gain access to the house of their target via scaling the fence to remove car batteries and other valuables including car stereo when a crime scene was created.

Some residents whose homes were burgled told LEADERSHIP Weekend that they were thankful to God that they escaped the home invasion without being hurt as the burglars could have decided to do anything with them while they innocently slept through the incidence.

Checks show that despite the fact that the issue was a major talking point in the days leading to the inauguration of the FCT administration, with residents setting agenda for the Mohammad Musa Bello-led administration on the need to give security issues utmost priority in his second tenure, LEADERSHIP Weekend gathered that there was need to step up action to combat the insecurity in the nation’s capital and embark on comprehensive audit of abandoned, uncompleted buildings, ‘gidan drama’, parks and event centres, especially those posing security threat to the territory.

In deed, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) administration has raised the alarm over rising cases of insecurity and vandalism in the territory. It also warned that the government had concluded plans to deal decisively with culprits.

The FCT minister, Malam Muhammad Bello, who raised the alarm when he paid a visit to the new FCT Commissioner of Police, Bala Ciroma, in Abuja said the trend was not acceptable.

Bello said: “We are concerned over the high rate of armed robbery and kidnapping in the territory, especially on the recent Bwari-Jere-Kaduna Highway, and the vandalism of street-lights, electricity cables, manholes and outright burning of transformers. This is not acceptable. We must bring this to an end.”

He said the administration was currently collaborating with the FCT Police Command to end the menace.

Recently, a suspected burglar in Gwarinpa was nabbed. He reportedly broke into a house where a mother who just put to bed lived and attempted to rape her.

A trending clip which surfaced online shows that the suspected burglar who seems to be in his early 30s found himself in an ordeal with a mob who tied him up after he was apprehended. The alleged burglar who hails from Delta State in the South-South looked pale from fear and had awareness about the finality of being caught for attempted rape.

Also, a suspected burglar who identified himself as Usman Ahmed was also recently nabbed in Koroduma, One Man Village an FCT suburb after he and his gang’s attempt to invade a home after the occupants went to church. Luck ran out of the burglar after he was nabbed by residents while trying to flee the scene with his gang. Further investigation showed that he became familiar with the neighbourhood as he was a refuse collector. He would have been lynched but for the intervention of some stakeholders in the community, he was handed over to the Divisional Police Officer of New Nyanya Police station, Sunday Obi. who sent his cracked team to the crime scene.

While some of the residents claimed that they were robbed with the aid of sleeping gas, others said they believed they were burgled by the burglars via diabolical means.

Generally, it remains a myth as to how people are able to sleep through the noisy act of uprooting firmly fitted burglary proofs, however, some people believe that the hoodlums must have cast some form of spell on their victims which knock them off to sleep while they carry out the heinous act.

Narrating his ordeal to LEADERSHIP Weekend Mr Dozie Andrews said he woke at his apartment in Dawaki Abuja by 5:00 am to use the restroom only to discover that his room had been ransacked by burglars.

He said while he was on his way to the restroom, he noticed that his room had worn a new look. He said a glance at his window cleared all his doubt as he saw his wallet on top of his window protector.

“I woke up by 5:00am to use the restroom only to discover that the net protecting my window was neatly cut with a blade, my phone, money and other belongings were carefully looted, living behind my SIM card, ATM and empty wallet, while other important documents and my belongings were scattered both in and outside my house.

Dozie told LEADERSHIP Weekend that he slept off at about 1:30 am that morning, closing his window because of the cold which was seriously taking a toll on him as he was down with typhoid and malaria.

Making his entry at Dawaki police station, he got a response from the officer on duty which still rings a bell to his ears; “them don do you welcome to Dawaki”.

The 25-year-old man admits still being in shock, as he wonders how someone could cut his net, slide open the louvers and make away with his belongings without him regaining consciousness while he was burgled.

But Dozie was not the only one feeling pained and passing through emotional trauma by this dreadful experience, as a banker Festus Ejiro while narrating his ordeal to LEADERSHIP Weekend explained how the burglars invaded his apartment while he was asleep, and carted away with all his electronics.

He said the memory of the incident which took place in Dawaki has left a sign of terror in his mind.

According to Festus, “I returned back to my apartment by 11:00 pm the day I was burgled. I still feel sad to date.”

He said all he can remember was that he took his bath and slept off.

“While sleeping, the miscreants sawed the bar of my protector down and gained access into my apartment and carted away with my belongings.

“I found it very difficult to believe, or else they used ‘’juju’’ on me. Yes!, how then do you want me to explain that thieves sawed open the iron protector of the room I was sleeping in, and I did not wake up. What grievances was that it occurred between the hours of 1:00 am to 3: 00 am. Sadly speaking, burglary and home invasion have become a common phenomenon in his area,’’ he added.

A civil servant who spoke with LEADERSHIP Weekend on the condition of anonymity while recounting his ordeal claimed that the criminals made use of sleeping gas to successfully burgled three flats in his compound.

According to him, “It was very shocking and frightening for all of us in my family when we woke up to discover that these hoodlums had broken into our sitting area while we slept, removed our burglary proof and stole valuables including our television, sound system, telephones sets and laptops.

“Just imagine that the whole gadget of a home was stolen, we cannot even communicate the incidence to our extended family as we do not have a mobile phone.

‘’We reported the incident at the police station. So far we have not received any information from them.’’

Similar robberies had been reported in police stations were victims claimed the burglars carted away with their cash and jewellery using sleeping gas on them to ensure they did not wake up during the break-in.

One of the victims of burglaries in Dawaki, which took place last week who identified himself as Samuel, told our correspondent that the thieves sneaked into his rented apartment and carted away his valuables.

The victim who is a businessman said his 45-year-old wife, her mother and their daughter were all in the house, along with a servant, but no one heard the burglars, even though they took the windows off their hinges to get in.

Earlier this month, at least six houses in an estate at One Man Village were burgled by thieves. One of the residents, Nnodim Johnson, was quoted as saying the victims were woken up from sleep “dizzy, with headaches, vomiting and stinging throats.”

Another group, however, believes that the robbers use some form of volatile anaesthetics, also known as sleeping gas, to send their victims to dreamland while they leisurely rob them.

Unfortunately, this scary experience is gradually becoming a daily occurrence across the city. The Zone E axis of Apo resettlement area seems to be the worst hit by this trend, as many are said to have lost valuables and suffered damage to their properties, while some unfortunate victims reportedly lost their lives while trying to confront the unwanted guests.

A security expert, Mr Bona Maduafokwa, blamed the increase rate of burglary and other crimes in the country to lack of accountability, youth restiveness and unemployment.

Maduafokwa advised residents to be more security conscious by fortifying their homes with safety doors and locks and where possible, they should reside in gated communities.

The security expert explained that doors and locks are one of the first steps that will make any home more difficult to enter. He said burglars would simply bypass any home if it requires too much effort for them to gain entrance.

According to him, ‘’Most burglars go through the front, back doors. This is why it is important to invest in quality doors and locks which will give burglars hard times or no entry into your home.’’

He, however, averred that burglary is a frightening and dangerous crime that can leave its victims traumatised for a long time as it comes in any form of home invasion, where robbers force their way into an occupied home or an apartment to commit robbery.

Safety Tips To Avert Being Burgled

Always ensure that your windows are firmly locked at all times as research, shows that this is one of the avenue burglaries are carried out successfully.

Always keep your doors locked when you’re not at home. It’s also a good idea to lock your doors when you are at home during the day, especially if you’re working, napping, or doing anything else that might make it hard for someone to tell you’re there. It also doesn’t hurt to leave a car parked in a conspicuous place outside. Most burglars are less likely to mess with a home that’s occupied.

People should also avoid noise, such as a high volume of radio or TV or heavy sound of generator. This will enable you notice suspicious sounds around the home.

Most burglars go through the front, back doors, as this is why it is important to invest in quality doors and locks which will give burglars hard times or no entry into your home.

Watch out for signs if your home is being targeted for burglary, and act promptly.

Get a dog; dogs have long been a cited method of maintaining a safe home and preventing burglars. Burglars are much more likely to target a home that does not have a dog. In fact, large dogs are intimidating because of their appearance.

It can be easy to think you’re safer if you don’t live near big cities, but you may actually be at higher risk for burglary. An alarm system and sturdy locks can help deter burglars and reduce that risk. There are affordable security options on the market for any budget.

Avoid getting burgled by keeping valuables in a safe bolted to the floor or wall (or store them in locations where burglars are unlikely to look, like in your pantry). It’s a good idea to keep irreplaceable high-value possessions like family heirlooms in a safe deposit box at the bank.

Always have a cordial relationship with your neighbours as it tends to lower crime in tight-knit communities.

Organize a neighbourhood vigilante group and pay them promptly.