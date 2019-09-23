NEWS
Macron Urges Caution In Attributing Blame For Saudi Oil Attacks
Le Monde newspaper on Monday said the French President Emmanuel Macron has urged caution in attributing blame for the recent attack on Saudi oil facilities which shook global oil markets.
Macron spoke to the publication while flying to the UN General Assembly in New York.
He said the drone attack on 14 September has not helped galvanise diplomatic efforts to arrange talks between U.S. President Donald Trump and his Iranian counterpart Hassan Rouhani.
Macron said he underscored the opportunity for talks between Washington and Tehran as the global event brought both U.S. and Iran to New York at the same time.
He acknowledged that the chances of a meeting between the two presidents had certainly not increased.
The UN General Assembly convenes as tensions flare between Washington and Tehran in the wake of two attacks targeting Saudi Arabia’s oil facilities with responsibility claimed by Yemen’s Houthi rebels.
Yet Washington and its allies insist Iran is to blame for the attacks, while Tehran has consistently rejected all accusations levelled at it. (Sputnik/NAN)
