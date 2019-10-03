NEWS
FRSC Make Case Setting Up State Road Traffic Mgt Agency in Adamawa
The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Zone RS3 HQ, has urged Adamawa state government to established State Road Traffic Management Agency (SRTMA) to curtail road crashes in the state.
ACM Edward Zamber the Zonal Commanding of the corps made the urge at the Third Quarter Zonal Retreat, on improving public enlightenment through stakeholders’ collaboration in Yola.
Zamber said, the corps had embarked on registration of tricycles riders as measure to improve security of lives and people of the state.
He said the FRSC is collaborating with the State Board of Internal Revenue and the VIO official to ensure all tricycles are registered and issued official driving licenses.
The retreat recommended for improved funding of the corps geared towards effective public enlightenment of the corps.
The retreat further resolved that, public enlightenment massages should be properly articulated and not compromised.
Earlier, Chief Crowther Seth, state Deputy Governor, assured that, government will partner with the corps to reduce the road carnage.
Seth noted with dismay that the increasing death as a result of road crashes to over speeding most recently on Numan-Yola, and Girei-Song roads in the state.
The state sector commander, Mohammed Hussaini said, the corps is working out modalities with government to ensure that, commuters board vehicles only in government approved motor parks in the state.
