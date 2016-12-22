Android smartphones are very popular nowadays and they have so many various amazing functions. smartphone users are looking for smart applications which can help them complete their day-to-day tasks easily. One interesting function that many people are looking for are apps that convert voice to text. In line with this, Jumia Travel shares 5 android apps for converting voice to text.

ShoutOut

ShoutOut is a wonderful voice to text software. Whatever you input as voice, it will be converted to words by this application. It is very good for messaging services as it comes with dictation and voice addressing.

Google voice search

Google seem to be everywhere. If you want to search for anything through Google search, you don’t have to type in the search box, use can use your voice using the Google Voice Search. The Google Voice Search will give you the search results for your voice input in a browser.



TalkBox voice messenger

TalkBox Voice Messenger is another voice to text software. Whatever you want to message them can be given as input through voice and this app will do the job for you. You don’t need to stress your stress by typing.

Vlingo virtual assistant

This is almost similar to Siri from iPhone. You can give simple voice commands like “Text Jane, Hello, how are you doing?” or “find best hotels in Lagos” etc and the Vlingo Virtual assistant will do the rest.

Evernote Voice-to-Text Extension

Evernote is an app that normally helps you take note. Evernote has gone ahead to add the feature of voice to text extension. So, you can record notes and it will automatically convert it into text.