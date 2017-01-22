Nigeria, One-China Policy And The Push For Foreign Investment

It seems ironical that even the Nigerian Ministry of Foreign Affairs cannot recall how it came about! For several years however, Taiwan operated diplomatic offices in Abuja, the country’s political capital suggesting official recognition of Taiwan as a sovereign nation- state. Initially conceived as a trade mission, the Taiwanese “diplomatic office” in Abuja grew over the years to assume diplomatic status in stout opposition to China’s official position which regards Taiwan as part of its nation- state. As part of Chinese territory therefore, Taiwan cannot under international law, open diplomatic offices abroad. The status of Taiwan has remained a major issue in Chinese foreign policy for years.

At a time that China was not forthcoming with the desired level of investment and support to Nigeria’s economic development efforts, it seemed right to Hobnob with Taiwan given her impressive level of technological advancement and her aggressive trade policies which Nigeria hoped to exploit to advantage.

Since the Jonathan era, China has aggressively expanded her engagement with Nigeria in terms of investments and direct financial support to government to fund major projects like the Nigeria Railway modernization project. The financial support has increased considerably since the coming of President Muhammadu Buhari, forcing Nigeria to adopt a volt face on the One China policy.

The visit of Chinese Minister of Foreign Affairs, Wang Yi on January 11, provided the opportunity for Nigeria to retrace her steps on the relationship with Taiwan. Yi on the Nigerian leg of a five- nation African tour, did not come empty handed.

In his meeting with the Nigerian counterpart, Geoffrey Onyeama, the Chinese Minister announced plans for $40billion worth of new investments to Nigeria in the near future in addition to the previous investments which have climbed to over $40billion over the past years.

“Nigeria and China are strategic partners; our relations have been developing well; China has already invested or financed a total number of 22 billion-dollar projects here in Nigeria, another $23billion projects are on-going.

“In addition, we are also following up another over 40 billion dollars of investments, which is in the pipeline.

“Compare to the size, population and market of our two countries, our cooperation still has large potential to be deepened,” Yi said at the meeting with Onyeama, his host.

He said for the two countries to achieve “further development and prosperity” there was the need to “strengthen our political mutual trust.” It was the mutual trust canvassed by Yi that perhaps paved way for the decision to adjust the ties with Taiwan even though Onyeama stated emphatically Nigeria was not pressurized in any way by China to take the decision.

The reaction from Taipei was expectedly harsh. In an official statement, Taipei said “Abuja’s announcement that it would sever ties was meant to confuse the international community, as no formal diplomatic ties exist”. Taiwan specifically accused Nigeria of “playing along” with Chinese peremptory political scheme” clarifying that the two nations had not established any diplomatic relations at the first instance.

“The ministry strongly protests and deplores the Nigerian government’s cooperation with China to carry out a politically motivated, unreasonable, peremptory and brutal scheme,” the Ministry said.

Taipei foreign ministry spokeswoman, Eleanor Wang, called for restraint on the part of Nigeria to allow for “follow-up negotiations”. Eleanor Wang recalled that “in an effort to promote a substantial trade relationship, Taiwan and Nigeria inked a memorandum of understanding on mutually establishing trade missions on Nov. 21, 1990.”

She said “in 1991, Taiwan established a trade mission in the then-Nigerian capital, Lagos, before moving it to its new capital, Abuja, after reaching a consensus with the Nigerian Ministry of Foreign Affairs in August 2001”. She added that “since then China has been pressuring Nigeria to relocate Taipei’s office back to Lagos”.

In announcing Nigeria’s stand on Taiwan however, Onyeama said the decision was reciprocal since China was in full support of the reformation of the UN Security Council to pave way for two seats for Africa on the council of which Nigeria was eyeing one. On this basis therefore, he said China deserved all the political support to achieve her “one China” objective.

Nigeria’s decision on Taiwan could be seen to be in the country’s national interest given the willingness of China to support economic activities on the African continent. As Africa’s leading economy therefore, Nigeria needs to position herself to drive the most benefit from Chinese economic packages for the African continent.

During the last China- Africa conference in South Africa, the Chinese government pledged $60billion investments in the continent out of which Nigeria seeks to get a sizable share apart from investment inflows from the bilateral relations between the two countries. Last year’s visit to China by President Muhammadu Buhari laid the basis for deeper cooperation between Nigeria and China. It’s clear therefore that the decision to respect “one China” was a fallout of the visit. That being the case, the visit of Yi was simply to sign the cooperation agreements earlier negotiated. This much was attested to by the visiting Chinese Foreign Minister.

With all impediments removed at the political level, especially by “sacrificing” Taiwan, Nigeria is set to tap the full benefits of her relations with China especially by pushing up foreign direct investments to achieve the economic diversification agenda of the Buhari administration.