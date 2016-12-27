Nigerian News from Leadership News
Glo Maintains Lead In New Internet Subscription
Glo Maintains Lead In New Internet Subscription

— Dec 27, 2016 3:47 am | Leave a comment

Globacom has been confirmed as the sole network that increased its internet subscriber base in the month of October, 2016 according to the data published on the website of Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC).

The total number of internet users on the networks of the four major operators shrank by 378,015 from 93.5million in September to 93.1million in October.

The latest report reconfirms Globacom’s position as Nigeria’s data grand masters as it grew its internet customer base to 27,185,552  in October from 26,887,929  in September this year. This indicates an increase of 297,623 during the month.

On the other hand, MTN and Etisalat had reductions in the number of customers surfing the net on their network during the period, while Airtel did not record any increase as its figures for the two months were the same.

The data showed that MTN had 32,464,779 subscribers browsing the internet on its network in October, which is a decrease of 306,480 internet subscribers from the September figure of 32,771,259.

On its part, Airtel had 18,832,238 internet users in October, the same figure it recorded in September. Like MTN, Etisalat had 14,693,492 data customers in October, showing a loss of 369,158.

 

