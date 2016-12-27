Medview Airline Rewards Partners, Staff

Medview Airlines has honoured some of its partners including aviation agencies, service providers as well as staff for outstanding performances in the current year with no fewer than 55 of the airlines 365 staff getting awards from the airline for their performance and commitment to the Medview dream.

The airline gave awards to the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) and The Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) at Medview Airline’s 2016 Award Night while it also awarded its service providers accolades and awarded them for being steadfast all through the year.

The airline also awarded Forte Oil, Oando, Cleanserve, Bi-Courtney Aviation Services Limited, SAHCOL, Aviation Logistics, Sky Catering, Things Remembered, K-One Hotel and Welcome Hotel.

Medview Airlines also thanked its staff for their hard work and perseverance.