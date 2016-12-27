Nigerian News from Leadership News
Just In
Pope Francis Calls For End To Syrian War
PMB Is Working Hard To Solve Economic Problem – APC Spokesman
Outsourcing As Tonic For Economic Diversification
Diamond Bank To Give Out N584m In Promo Draws For 2017
Home / Aviation / Business / Medview Airline Rewards Partners, Staff
medview-airline

Medview Airline Rewards Partners, Staff

— Dec 27, 2016 3:51 am | Leave a comment

Medview Airlines has honoured some of its partners including aviation agencies, service providers as well as staff for outstanding performances  in the current year with no fewer than 55 of the airlines 365 staff getting awards from the airline for their performance and commitment to the Medview dream.

The airline gave awards to the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) and The Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA)  at Medview Airline’s 2016 Award Night while it also  awarded its service providers accolades and awarded them for being steadfast all through the year.

The airline also awarded Forte Oil, Oando, Cleanserve, Bi-Courtney Aviation Services Limited, SAHCOL, Aviation Logistics, Sky Catering, Things Remembered, K-One Hotel and Welcome Hotel.

Medview Airlines also thanked its staff for their hard work and perseverance.

 

comments powered by Disqus

Join Leadership Community Forum

Poll

Should The Federal Government Swap Detained Boko Haram Members For Chibok Girls?
Total Votes: 5046

Download Alexa Toolbar

Exchange Rate

Leadership Community Login

No Community Account? Create One!

Daily Columns