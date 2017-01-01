How Nigeria’s 4G LTE Will Accelerate e-Commerce, Smart City Development

When the Federal government of Nigeria through the Central Bank of Nigeria commenced the campaign for a cashless society in 2012, many were of the opinion that the agenda of the government may not be achieved as the country lacked the technology to drive through the campaign. While this seems to be a challenge for the implementation of the policy, social media platforms became a convergence point for several discussions.

It also created avenue for interaction and engagement between companies and their customers. The advent of popular social media platforms such as twitter, Whatsapp, Facebook, Instagram and Snapchat expeditiously became alternative to voice call. With this, people spend less making international calls using some of these platforms and also chat with friends and family in any part of the world.

Flight bookings, payment of utility bills, online shopping and other business transactions were also on the increase as government had fully implemented the cashless policy. The influx of people online consequentially congests the network of the telecom providers, thereby slowing the speed of video download and streaming of music online.

In view of this development, MTN Nigeria commenced the roll out of a 4G LTE (Fourth Generation Long Term Evolution) across cities in Nigeria to boost internet service. This according to the management is to make internet accessibility as seamless as possible to all its existing and potential customers and also supportgovernment goal of achieving 30 per cent broadband penetration forecasted for 2018.

This will also improve the functionality of the Automated Teller Machine (ATM) being managed by the telco. The MTN 4G LTE service was first launched in Abuja, after it was confirmed to be operational in both Lagos and Port Harcourt. The super-fast internet service officially hit the city of Port Harcourt amidst excitement and acceptance from the stakeholders.

Meanwhile, MTN subscribers in Port Harcourt will now have the opportunity of enjoying the benefits of Fourth Generation Long Term Evolution (4G LTE) each time they browse the internet. It will be a total new experience for customers, as the service will not only enhance the quality of data service but also ensures that voice receives a boost from the upgrade.

The launch which was held at Asian Town, Port Harcourt had in attendance stakeholders from the public and private sectors. Notable Stakeholders that graced the event include; Senior Special Assistant to the Rivers State Governor on Financial Matters; Chibuzor Aholu, Honourable Commissioner of Culture and Tourism represented by Director of Tourism; Chukwudi Elulimi. Others include; MTN Nigeria General Manager, Regional Operations; Obinna Nweje, and Managing Director ZTE, Danny Zhang.

While, 4G LTE remains the fastest internet service, MTN Nigeria has guaranteed to help achieve the 30 percent broadband penetration by 2018, rolling out its optimized wireless 4G service across the country.

General Manager, Consumer Marketing, MTN Nigeria, Richard Iweanoge assured subscribers of quality data services, that will ensure and fast-track businesses activities online. This according to him is in line with MTN’s commitment to deliver superior 4G LTE broadband services that will ensure download and upload of videos and music at an unprecedented speed that will considerably improve internet experience for all existing and potential MTN subscribers.

While commenting on MTN drive to roll out 4G LTE service across cities in Nigeria, Iweanoge stated that potential and existing MTN subscribers will now have options of either subscribing for the 3G or 4G services of the network. This he said will be determined by the specification of the device to meet the 4G service requirement. According to him, while more people upgrade to 4G, it will allow those on the 3G platform enjoy better internet experience has the platform will be decongested.

“When we talk about MTN’s 4G LTE, we are not just talking about fast mobile internet downloads and uploads of videos, gaming and social media activities for individuals. We are talking about a technology that has the potential to radically transform our country. With 4G, SMEs will now be able to deploy the superior broadband technology to grow their businesses, improve their efficiency and save costs.

Also, Concepts like Smart City and E-Learning will be achievable because they rely heavily on broadband technology. That is why MTN is committed to harnessing the 4G technology in Nigeria”. Meanwhile, the launch was not all about 4G LTE, as guests were thrilled to live band performance and dance presentation showcasing the unprecedented speed of MTN 4G LTE.

To get connected and enjoy all the benefits of MTN 4G LTE, existing and potential MTN subscribers will have to walk into any MTN Experience centre in their neighbourhood to upgrade their SIM. Customers can also send 4G to 131 to know if their device is compactible or need a U-SIM and be part of the internet revolution.