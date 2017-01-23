Dangote Flour Mills: Improving Fundamentals In Profits, Assets

Dangote Flour Mills Plc latest results have showed recovery in profitability amidst hike in cost of sales and foreign exchange losses.

The flour milling company increased its revenue and effectively managed its operating expenses for the period under review.

On the heels of unrest in the North Eastern part of the country, devaluation of Naira by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), coupled with the weak purchasing power of consumers, Dangote Flour Mills had an inspiring year wherein major financial parameters showed recovery from prior year losses.

Audited report and accounts of Dangote Flour Mills for the year ended September 30, 2016 shown 62.6 per cent growth in revenue while profit after tax migrated from a loss position of N12.7 billion in 2015 to N5 billion in 2016.

The company for the period recorded the hike in cost of sales attributable to increased cost of flour materials, among others. Consequently, the company’s cost of sales/revenue rose from 90.7per cent in 2015 to 74 per cent in 2016

From the financial position of the company, Dangote Flour Mills recorded 9.7 per cent growth in short-term liabilities to N54.77 billion, to reduce its working capital to negative position of N11 billion in 2016 from negative position of N28.4 billion in 2015.

Dangote Flour Mills profitability ratio recorded stronger performance in profit margin among others ratios considered.

The company with a market capitalisation of N20.7 billion and outstanding share of five billion closed on January 13, 2017, with a market share price of N4.14.

Generated revenue in Flour products had major impact on overall revenue in 2016. Revenue rose by 62.6 per cent from N48billion in 2015 to N78 billion in 2016.

Impressive growth in food products increased by 77 per cent from N34.3 billion to N60.86 billion contributed significantly to the company’s revenue in the year under review. Also from revenue, Spaghetti, macaroni and other pasta products contributed 28 per cent to N10.7 billion as against N8.4 billion in 2015 while revenue from Noodles products grew by 22 per cent from N5.4 billion to N6.5 billion.

Cost of sales increased by 32.6 per cent from N43.6 billion to N57.8 billion, providing an increase of 355 per cent in gross profit from N4.47 billion in 2015 to N20.33 billion in 2016.

Total operating expenses (Opex) dropped by 10.4 per cent to N7.99 billion in 2016 compared with N8.9 billion in 2015.

The movement in the operating expenses was driven by a six per cent drop in distributing expense to N2.6 billion against N2.78 billion recorded in 2015.

The effective management of cost aided the flour processing operating profit that moved from a loss of N4 billion to N12.42 billion in 2016. On the heels of Naira devaluation, Dangote Flour Mills recorded a foreign exchange loss of N4 billion in 2016 as against N1.78 billion in 2015.

Furthermore, finance expense thus decreased by 18.2 per cent to N3.18 billion from N3.89billion in 2015 while interest income moved from N2.6 million to N350.85 million.

Profit before tax moved from a loss of N12.5 billion to N5.5 billion in 2016. The group recorded an income tax of N825,000 in 2016 as against N213.1 million in 2015 to leverage group’s profit after tax to N5.5 billion from a loss of N12.7 billion in 2015. The increased profit signaled positive basic earnings per share that moved from N1.12 to a loss of N2.51.

Also, the proportion of equity to total balance sheet size rose from -6.2 per cent to 22.5 per cent while Total liabilities now amounted to 77.5 per cent of total assets as against 106.2 per cent in previous year. Total assets rose by 48.2 per cent from N49.35 billion in 2015 to N73 billion in 2016.

Non-current assets moved from N27.8 billion to N29 billion while current assets also grew by 103per cent from N21.57 billion to N43.76 billion recorded in 2016.

Total liabilities stood at N56.69 billion in 2016, 8.1 per cent above N52 billion recorded in 2015. Short-term liabilities moved from N49.9billion to N54.8 billion while long-term liabilities fell by 23 per cent to N1.9 billion as against N2.5 billion recorded in 2015.

Short term borrowing had dropped by 9.4 per cent to N34.3 billion in 2016 compared with N37.9 billion in 2015. It implies that the short-term borrowing contributed 47 per cent to the company’s total assets in 2016 as against 77 per cent in 2015.

Shareholders’ funds migrated from a loss of N3.07 billion in 2015 to N16 billion in 2016.

Following a positive profitability, Dangote Flour Mills recorded recovery in its key financial ratios. Profit margin moved from -26 per cent to 7.1 per cent, given impressive performance in profit after tax.

Return on assets (ROA) increased from -25.3 per cent to 7.6per cent. gross margin closed 2016 at 26 per cent as against 9.3 per cent in 2015. In Current ratio, which broadly indicates ability of the company to meet emerging financing needs by relating current assets in relative liabilities, moved from 0.4x in 2015 to 0.6x in 2016.

During the late year Dangote Flour Mills increased its already substantial investment in its Food processing Tiger Branded Consumer Goods (TBCG) Plc, now renamed Dangote Flour Mills Plc, is playing the lead recovering of the company.

Against the odds of the lingering downtrend, the beleaguered investors in TBCG have found new impetus in the ongoing reorganisation of the company.

From a modest start as a division of Dangote Industries Limited in 1999, Dangote Flour Mills was incorporated and began operations as a public limited liability company on January 1, 2006. It was listed on the NSE in 2008. It sustained considerable growth and regular dividend payment over the years until 2012 when Dangote Industries Limited (DIL) sold the majority equity stake to Tiger Brands Limited, South Africa’s largest food company.

Dangote Group’s DIL in 2012 sold 63.35 of its equity stake in Dangote Flour Mills to Tiger Brands in a $181.9 million deal. The deal saw transfer of 3.17 billion ordinary shares out of Dangote Group’s 3.67 billion ordinary shares of 50 kobo each in Dangote Flour Mills to the Tigers Brand.

The deal then was approximately valued at more than N28 billion, according to prevailing exchange rate. The transaction however still provided for Alhaji Aliko Dangote, President of the Dangote Group, to retain his chairmanship of the board of the flour mills. The executed Share Sales Purchase Agreement (SSPA), which articulated the terms under which the sale was consummated with Tiger Brands, provided that DIL will retain a strategic interest of 10 per cent of the total issued ordinary share capital of Dangote Flour Mills for a minimum period of five years after implementation of the transaction during which the Group will have the right to appoint two directors to the board of Dangote Flour Mills, with Alhaji Aliko Dangote continuing as chairman of the company. Barely two years after the acquisition, Tiger Brands had in 2014 written off about half of its investment in the former Dangote Flour Mills.

For nearly four years, Dangote Flour Mills under Tiger Brands struggled with losses but the injected new capital into the new Dangote Flour Mills has revived the company in 2016.