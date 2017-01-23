BBOG Group Urges PMB To Avoid Costly Delay In Chibok Girls’ Rescue

The #BrinfBackOurGirls(BBOG) group has urged the president of the country, Muhammadu Buhari to avoid costly delays in actions necessary to rescue Chibok girls and end to the war against the insurgency.

In a press release, tagged “What we, BBOG Learned From Our Visit To Sambisa Forest” the group stated that earlier delay of right action by the federal government helped escalate the insurgency and brought about the abduction of the Chibok girls and urged that such delays should discontinue.

“What we learned during the mission with the NAF validated our position during our advocacy that had the right leadership, knowledge, expertise, equipment, intelligence been swiftly deployed earlier on in this war, our military would have long vanquished the enemy and ended their insurgency activities.

“It was the failure of governance that delayed the swift response of the military to the abduction of our Chibok Girls on April 14, 2014. The same failure of governance was responsible for delay in adequately resourcing our troops to effectively degrade the strength of Boko Haram terrorists and defend our territorial integrity. Delay of right action by our federal government helped escalate the insurgency. Those delays and failures are grossly costly in terms of loss of lives, time, and money that Nigeria has lost since the last eight years.

“These costs can be quantified in that, 30,000 — thirty thousand — of our citizens dead, an unknown number of our people including our 195 ChibokGirls still missing, 2.5 million— two and a half million — Nigerians dislodged and living in squalid conditions in Internally Displaced People’s Camps, and several billions of dollars in war financing,” it said.

In a statement signed by Dr Oby Ezekwesili and Aisha Yesufu, the group stated that the tour had made it resolved to continue with its demand for the leadership of the federal government and the military establishment to act end all delays and achieve cessation of the war.

“The knowledge we have gathered from visit to the war zone has made our Movement resolute to continue with our demand for the leadership of the federal government and the military establishment to act end all delays and achieve cessation of the war.”

BBOG calls on the President as the Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces to provide the urgent leadership necessary to quickly resolve all issues associated with the counterinsurgency war. Nigerian troops can win this war faster if the Federal Government can avoid costly delays,” it said.