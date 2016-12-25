It Could Be Debt Relief… 2

Last week I published the first part of an article I wrote in 2005 arguing against paying $12 billion for debt relief when the nation was and remains in dire need of investment in critical physical and invisible infrastructure required to expand the capacity and scope of the Nigerian State. As we debate whether to borrow or not I believe this article will create perspective and context as most of my predictions then sadly came to pass..

Why will the Paris club accept this offer? The likely reason is the congruence of events at this time that gives Nigeria added advantage. The list includes the global war against terror; Nigeria’s role in keeping oil prices down; the possibility of state failure; the rising incidence of war in the West African sub-region; and the strong oil prices and fiscal prudence of this administration, which can evaporate around 2007. The excess crude account is a major attraction for the Paris club. If we note that America is investing $18 billion for the reconstruction of Iraq and that has been a major issue for European countries who want to partake in the contracts, then you will understand why $8 billion is a big attraction. As at 3rd of July, the Programs management office of the Coalition Provisional Authority in Iraq has awarded contracts valued at $9.376 Billion. The contracts ranging from $8 Million to $1.8 Billion, according to the provisional authority website, will be able to bring Iraq up to speed in the performance of its role as a state.

What does this tell us? $8 Billion is a lot of money and is also one of the drivers of this debt relief. How does Iraq differ from Nigeria that we do not need urgent rebuilding of infrastructure and state institutions? Not much difference. Our infrastructure is abysmally weak; we generate less than 4,000 megawatts of electricity, our major public institutions including State Houses are running on generators; transport infrastructure is comatose: car jacking, homicide and assassinations are at unacceptable levels and 70% of the population live below the poverty line.

For the Obasanjo administration, while it has shown tremendous capacity in fiscal prudence; macro-economic stability; and reducing leakages in the economy the score card for infrastructure development is not very impressive, due to poor funding. Consider that the dualization of the Abuja-Keffi road is still ongoing; the Onitsha – Owerri road will probably remain uncompleted by 2007; the Abeokuta- Ikeja expansion of the expressway is just restarting after a period of abandonment; the Ife – Ilorin dualization is uncompleted; construction of the Odi and Kpakpalanto power stations are yet to commence; the Ajaokuta – Itakpe rail project is yet to be paid for and handed over to the government.

The second Niger Bridge and dredging of the River Niger is still a proposal; no new district has been developed in Abuja despite the rapid increase in population. This is just to recount a few of the federal projects that can do with additional funding, which is the bane of most of these projects. Nigeria under President Obasanjo’s second coming is yet to match the record of General Obasanjo in his first incarnation as Head of State in infrastructure development, partly due to the debt overhang and bloated recurrent expenditure. Added to all these are the rising restiveness in the Niger Delta and the potential of an eruption as poverty increases.

Can we afford to pay out $12 Billion today for $18 billion? The answer sadly is no; unless we underestimate the influence, power and personality of President Obasanjo and the depth of support he enjoys from the putative power centers in Nigeria due to the skillful and sometimes hardball tactics he has used to maintain a national consensus, of some sort. Any other President that inherits office from President Obasanjo will face enormous challenges, if the current state of affairs is not massively altered in a positive direction We need to make a new commitment to rebuilding Nigeria that must start with investing in increasing the scope and capacity of the Nigerian state, anything short of that will increase the possibility of a failed state. Imagine a re-enactment of the SAP riots of the 1980s and how it will play out in the Niger Delta, South East and North West. Nigeria needs all the money it can get to finance its reforms.

If we decide to pay the $12 Billion now and borrow concessionary loans to finance these necessary projects will that augur well for Nigeria? Professor Charles Soludo in his seminal paper titled Debt, Poverty, and Inequality: Towards an Exit Strategy for Nigeria and Africa argued forensically that borrowing in a country where capacity utilization is about 30% coupled with “self-inflicted constraints and poor institutional and administrative set up that raise transaction costs and constrain enterprise” is hardly advisable. Professor Soludo proffers that Nigeria should pursue reforms to ensure that a dollar of spending gets at least 80 cents of benefits as opposed to current World Bank figure of 12 cents benefit on the average Dollar spent in the health sector.

To pursue the necessary reforms will require massive investments as we proposed earlier to reduce transaction costs and improve productivity. In a rather prescient manner Professor Soludo sounds a note of warning, which is germane here and I quote “The case for resisting borrowing is even stronger now, especially if the oil windfall is better managed, and if the donors do not hassle the government into transferring the windfall to them rather than investing it at home.” The current debt relief will amount to hassling Nigeria to transfer the proceeds of excess crude account to foreign investors whose loan portfolio had gone bad.

If the Paris club accepts this offer what do they stand to gain? First, they gain the lucrative contracts that we will use the escrowed money from the excess crude to finance. These contracts will produce greater returns than the Iraqi reconstruction without the violence. Second the investments will reduce significantly the scepter of a failed Nigeria and the attendant consequences in the sub-region. A failed Nigeria also means no payments to the Paris club. Thirdly the investments made with the escrowed funds will lead to a significant increase in economic activity, greater protection of property rights and improved infrastructure that will significantly increase productivity and set Nigeria on the path of reducing poverty.

Finally the Paris club members especially the United States will be assured of continued Oil supply from Nigeria in the medium to long term if we make the necessary investments in the Niger Delta now. A steady supply of oil from Nigeria will impact positively on global oil prices, which is good for the Paris club member states.

What is to be done? State governments should organize rallies and citizen’s forum to reject the offer of $12 Billion payment for $18 Billion debt relief, as a build up to the Council of States meeting. National and State legislatures should pass resolutions expressing gratitude to the Paris club but rejecting the offer. This will strengthen the hands of the President to go back with a counter offer that will offer a win-win situation. We pay some money now; use the balance to award contracts to companies from member countries and save Nigeria from failing as a state. This will be in line with the views of Jeffrey Sachs and Charles Soludo, the Central Bank Governor. There are other sweeteners we can offer with the deal but I can’t go into them in a newspaper article, suffice it to say that the President knows what the West want from Nigeria. We should also indicate that under circumstances that do not disgrace us and tallies with our national interest we can negotiate. Nigeria is at a historic juncture in time we should maximize it, as it may never present itself like this again. A debt free Nigeria is as important as Nigeria existing peacefully with territorial integrity. You can’t have one without the other; striking the balance is the crux of the matter, not economics; I imagine.