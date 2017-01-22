Nigerian News from Leadership News
Just In
Fayose Amplifies Voice of Opposition – Makarfi
Gallery 1957 Set To Host Gerard Chukwuma In March
‘Wives On Strike’ Set To Hit Ibaka TV this February
YCEE Set For UK Tour
Home / Entertainment / YCEE Set For UK Tour
untitled-2

YCEE Set For UK Tour

— Jan 22, 2017 6:33 am | Leave a comment

Tinny Entertainment’s foremost act YCEE heads to UK this month for his first international tour.

The five-city tour organised by Genysis Events will see the artiste visit cities like London, Manchester, Birmingham, Swansea and Luton.

With his new single – ‘Link Up’ featuring Reekado Banks enjoying massive airplay on radio, the artiste will release his first body of work First Wave in the first quarter of the year.

YCEE has continued to become a household name since his debut in the music industry.

He has featured in lots of A-list songs and has recieved and nominated for various awards.

comments powered by Disqus

Join Leadership Community Forum

Poll

Should The Federal Government Swap Detained Boko Haram Members For Chibok Girls?
Total Votes: 5675

Download Alexa Toolbar

Exchange Rate

Leadership Community Login

No Community Account? Create One!

Daily Columns