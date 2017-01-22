‘Wives On Strike’ Set To Hit Ibaka TV this February

Nigeria’s leading online movie platform ‘Ibaka TV’ is set to begin the airing of a new movies titled ‘The Life of a Nigerian Couple´ and one of Nigeria’s highest cinema grossing movie ‘Wives on strikes’ come Friday February 3, 2017 and Friday February 17, 2017 respectively.

The movie which featured talented acts that includes Okey uzoeshi, Bisola Aiyeola, Uduak Patrick, Sage Hassan, Oma ikomi ex-rays the life of a beautiful couple where at some point you wish you are married while in some instances you detest the holy matrimony called marriage as challenges sets in.

Produced from the stable of Adekaz production and Ibironke Odusanya; A life a Nigerian Couple is not your regular kind of movie as it brings to its viewers real life happenings. The movie is however expected to keep you glued to your sit all through as you enjoy every fantastic moment.

On the other hand , award winning hilarious comedy movie’ Wives on Strikes’ will equally be aired exclusively on Ibaka TV come Feb 17, 2017. Wives on strike tells the story a group of market women who decided to take matters into their own hands against their husbands in a bid to stir them into standing up for a young girl whom they wanted to protect from the wishes of her own father. The women, who hilariously interpret their roles, set a series of events in motion to give the movie many moments of laughter without missing a beat on the reason for everyone to know why they are on strike. This hilarious movie stars talented superstars that include Omoni Oboli, Uche Jombo, Kenneth Okonkwo, Chioma Akpotha, Kalu Ikeagwu, Ufuoma Mcdermott, Julius Agwu amongst others.

